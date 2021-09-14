CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda Mandates Standard AWD For SUVs. Should Ford Follow Suit?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive have only become more popular among new-vehicle shoppers. A study last year found that over 50 percent of buyers opted for one of the two for the very first time, while Ford’s take rate for all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive crossovers and SUVs reached 68 percent in the month of July. Even an all-wheel drive version of the Ford Mustang is reportedly in the works, and the 2022 Ford Edge will be available exclusively in that configuration, as Ford Authority recently reported. Now that Mazda has announced that all-wheel drive will come standard across its entire crossover lineup, it begs the question – should Ford follow suit?

