William Jackson Harper takes over for Anna Kendrick in 'Love Life' S2 teaser
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper takes center stage in place of Anna Kendrick in a new teaser trailer for Season 2 HBO Max anthology series, Love Life.
Kendrick briefly reprises her role as Darby from Season 1 as she celebrates getting married at a bar before the focus switches to Harper in the clip released on Tuesday.
Harper, who portrays Marcus Watkins, orders a drink before a sequence begins of the multiple women Marcus will encounter during his season.
Marcus will be coming out of a years-long relationship and will be putting himself back into the dating scene.
New narrator Keith David also makes a brief appearance using his voice in the trailer.
Love Life Season 2 is coming to HBO Max on Oct. 28. Co-stars include Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris 'Comedian CP' Powell.
