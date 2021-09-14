William Jackson Harper takes over for Anna Kendrick in 'Love Life' S2 teaser

William Jackson Harper stars in the new trailer for "Love Life" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper takes center stage in place of Anna Kendrick in a new teaser trailer for Season 2 HBO Max anthology series, Love Life.

Kendrick briefly reprises her role as Darby from Season 1 as she celebrates getting married at a bar before the focus switches to Harper in the clip released on Tuesday.

Harper, who portrays Marcus Watkins, orders a drink before a sequence begins of the multiple women Marcus will encounter during his season.

Marcus will be coming out of a years-long relationship and will be putting himself back into the dating scene.

New narrator Keith David also makes a brief appearance using his voice in the trailer.

Love Life Season 2 is coming to HBO Max on Oct. 28. Co-stars include Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris 'Comedian CP' Powell.