CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

William Jackson Harper takes over for Anna Kendrick in 'Love Life' S2 teaser

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGZvk_0bvrMGiI00
William Jackson Harper stars in the new trailer for "Love Life" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper takes center stage in place of Anna Kendrick in a new teaser trailer for Season 2 HBO Max anthology series, Love Life.

Kendrick briefly reprises her role as Darby from Season 1 as she celebrates getting married at a bar before the focus switches to Harper in the clip released on Tuesday.

Harper, who portrays Marcus Watkins, orders a drink before a sequence begins of the multiple women Marcus will encounter during his season.

Marcus will be coming out of a years-long relationship and will be putting himself back into the dating scene.

New narrator Keith David also makes a brief appearance using his voice in the trailer.

Love Life Season 2 is coming to HBO Max on Oct. 28. Co-stars include Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris 'Comedian CP' Powell.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Anna Kendrick And Olivia Wilde Were 'Hammered' For An Entire Movie

Although it's nearly been a decade since "Drinking Buddies" premiered, we're still not over the simple but stellar romantic-comedy. Directed by Joe Swanson, the indie film revolves around a quartet of characters played by A-list actors Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, and Ron Livingston. Set primarily in a craft brewery in Chicago, "Drinking Buddies" explores the platonic but sexually charged relationship between two co-workers and best friends, Kate (Wilde) and Luke (Johnson), and their two significant others, Jill (Kendrick) and Chris (Livingston). It's all fun and games until the foursome go on a weekend getaway, and the lines between the couples begin to blur (via IMDb). This realistic and relatable comedy received positive reviews, and was even listed as one of Quentin Tarantino's favorite movies of 2013 (via Indie Wire).
DRINKS
nickiswift.com

Are Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Friends In Real Life?

Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick have known each other for 10 years. The two actors met on the set of "Pitch Perfect," which began filming in late 2011 at Louisiana State University, via The Daily Reveille, LSU's student newspaper. Although the film was an ensemble piece starring Brittany Snow, Adam Devine, and Ben Platt (per IMDb), the movie's breakout stars were Kendrick and Wilson, who played Beca and Fat Amy, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Emmys Red Carpet Photos: TV Stars From Pose, WandaVision and More

TV junkies rejoice, for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are at last upon us. But before host Cedric the Entertainer can kick off this year’s main event, the small screen’s biggest stars — both those who were nominated, as well as those were royally snubbed — must walk the red carpet. Among those spotted on this year’s carpet are WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn, The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge, Pose‘s Billy Porter, Schmigadoon!‘s Cecily Strong, Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer, The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay and Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, among countless others. And there’s a lot to be excited about ahead of the 2021 Emmys. Including...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Keith David
Person
William Jackson Harper
CinemaBlend

Aca-Believe It: Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick And The Pitch Perfect Cast Reunited For The 10 Year Anniversary Of Meeting On The Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In 2012, the a cappella music styling got a major spotlight in the comedy Pitch Perfect, which followed an all-girl a cappella group competing against another group to win their college’s Nationals competition. The main cast included Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, and anyone remotely familiar with these actresses’ careers knows this movie gave them a major boost. Nearly a decade later, Kendrick and Wilson reunited with three other ladies from the cast of the Pitch Perfect movies to commemorate the time most of them first met one another.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Janet Jackson Reveals First Documentary Teaser: 'This Is My Story, Told by Me'

Fellow friends and celebrities such as Paula Abdul and Mariah Carey are shown in the teaser, talking about the connection they have to the star while speaking on her career. “She’s an empowered woman,” said Carey. “She is a force to be reckoned with,” added Abdul. Family members appear as well, with clips of the late Michael Jackson with his younger sister, as well as Tito Jackson saying, “She will always be my baby sister” in the teaser.
CELEBRITIES
ramascreen.com

Watch This Official Teaser For HBO Max LOVE LIFE Season 2

Season two of the Max Original romantic comedy anthology series LOVE LIFE, debuting with three episodes on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes on November 4 and concludes with four episodes on November 11.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Love Life - Season 2 - Teaser Promo, Premiere Date + Press Release

Meet Marcus Watkins and discover a new love story. Season 2 of Love Life is streaming October 28 on HBOMax. Season two of the Max Original romantic comedy anthology series LOVE LIFE, debuting with three episodes on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes on November 4 and concludes with four episodes on November 11.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Life
Variety

ABC Debuts ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Crossover Trailer (TV News Roundup)

ABC released a trailer for the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover event that marks season premieres for both shows on Sept. 30. In the “Station 19” Season 5 at 8 p.m., the annual Phoenix Festival will cause problems to be solved by the teams of Station 19 and the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, all while Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) must work on their marriage, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) comes to terms with his feelings for Vic (Barrett Doss) and Travis (Jay Hayden) revisits an old lover. In the “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18 premiere, doctors treat a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Wins Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Mare of Easttown’

“Mare of Easttown” continued to make Sunday night’s Emmys interesting, with star Kate Winslet taking home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Though “The Queen’s Gambit” was the closest thing to an opening weekend slam dunk at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Winslet outpaced frontrunner Anya Taylor-Joy. And, as IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers put in his predictions earlier this week, this was a category filled entirely with worthy winners. Michaela Coel does TV storytelling like few others, and “I May Destroy You” was proof of that, whether she was in front of the camera...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Betty Gilpin Joins Three Women, On My Block Trailer and More

GLOW vet Betty Gilpin is one of Three Women at the center of Showtime’s forthcoming drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book, TVLine has learned. The series is an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” in which “three women are on a crash course to overturn their lives,” per the official synopsis. Gilpin’s character Lina is “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.” A previously reported, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) stars as a grieving writer who persuades three women to tell her their...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
codelist.biz

First trailer for Disney’s Christmas fun Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

Disney and Christmas are synonymous for many. So it’s no wonder that the studio is already presenting one of its upcoming Christmas films at the D23Expo this summer. Meant is Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader in the leading roles. You could see the first trailer and it promises one Christmas fun as it is in the book.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy