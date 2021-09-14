CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great British Bake Off rich list revealed as stars earn a fat crust from Strictly, world’s biggest Jaffa cake and more

By Kate Jackson, Alex Clarke
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCLX4_0bvrMEwq00

THEY'VE cooked up plenty of dough since leaving the famous tent, but how much have the Great British Bake Off stars made?

Earlier this year, we revealed Nadiya Hussain has amassed a near £5m fortune, having presented various shows on the BBC since she won in 2015, as well as publishing a string of successful books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHHfi_0bvrMEwq00
Nadiya has earned millions since she won in 2015 Credit: PA:Press Association

The mum-of-three is the most successful GBBO contestant, but what about the others?

As a new series kicks off next week, we reveal the Bake Off rich list.

1. Nadiya Hussain - £5m

The Queen of cakes (okay maybe the Princess, after Mary Berry) has gone from strength to strength since she won GBBO in 2015.

With a personality as warm as freshly baked bread, Nadiya has presented eight TV series, including BBC2’s The Big Family Cooking Showdown and regularly appeared as a panellist on Loose Women, to mention just a few.

Nadiya, 36, has sold nearly 600,000 books, including cookbooks, her autobiography and two children’s books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPwi4_0bvrMEwq00
Nadiya has become a nation's favourite and a TV regular Credit: BBC/Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Tom Kirkman

Her bestsellers - Nadiya Bakes, Time to Eat, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites - are likely to have earned £1.1m, with another £750,000 from her other titles.

One of her stand-out moments was baking the Queen's 90th birthday cake.

The mum-of-three from Luton, Beds., also has her own online commercial range, which includes items like cake stands and storage jars, and has trademarks for 18 classes of goods.

Nadiya, who has experienced racist abuse, told The Sun's Fabulous magazine the secret of her success was because "I am who I am."

She said: "I don’t pretend to be strong all the time, because I’m not.

“Also, I think people like cake!”

2. John Whaite - £600k

We’ve seen this cheeky face a lot since he was named GBBO champion in 2012, when he was just a nipper aged 23.

He regularly appears on cooking slots on ITV1’s This Morning and Lorraine, as well as Channel 4’s Packed Lunch.

After leaving the tent, John enrolled in a law degree and was left feeling “suicidal” when he later dropped out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lx88R_0bvrMEwq00
Likeable John won the title when he was just 23 years old Credit: Instagram

He briefly relocated to Canada and worked on a farm, before returning to do classes at the famous Le Cordon Bleu cookery school.

The 33-year-old now passes those skills down to others at his own cookery school in a converted barn on his family’s farm in Wrightington, Lancashire, which he opened in 2016. He also has a book publishing company, Flour & Eggs.

From showstopper to Strictly

His book sales, excluding lockdown and e-book sales, are likely to amount to just over £100,000.

And we’ll soon be seeing him swapping cheesecakes for the Cha Cha Cha as he’ll be the first ever male Strictly star to be paired with a same-sex partner.

3. Candice Brown - £500k

The pouting pub owner, known on the show for her varying shades of lipstick, has carved out a nice slice of the Bake Off pie.

She and her brother Ben have bought a pub, the Green Man in Eversholt, Bedfordshire, and Candice has set up a media company since becoming champion in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCx9P_0bvrMEwq00
Candice has suffered a tough time recently but has come out smiling Credit: Goff

Her earnings comprise £111,008 in dividend pay, £337,385 in business assets and £50,000 in royalties from cookbooks.

She has popped up on all sorts of TV shows and dabbled in reality TV with Dancing on Ice, in which she was eliminated first in 2018.

Baking as therapy

Despite going through the toughest time of her life, with her livelihood at stake during successive lockdowns, splitting from her husband, Liam Macauley, and being diagnosed with ADHD, Candice, 36, has come out smiling, with her second book Happy Cooking.

She said: "Food has kept me going through my darkest days. I do it not just because I want to, but because I need to. Cooking is a saviour for me.”

4. David Atherton - £500k

Even though David is one of the more recent champions, taking the title in 2019, he is one of the most successful GBBO contestants.

The sexy Yorkshireman and 2019 winner isn't just a great cook, he's also got a good heart.

As a former VSO (Voluntary Service Overseas) volunteer, he now works for the organisation as an International Health Adviser.

And the healthcare professional has been helping get the nation jabbed by becoming a Covid vaccinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enPiC_0bvrMEwq00
David has carved out a niche writing about healthy food Credit: Universal News & Sport (Europe)

In January 2020, he started writing a regular fitness and food column for The Guardian, Fit Food.

And last summer, he launched his children's book, My First Cookbook: Bake, Make and Learn to Cook, with pictures by illustrator Rachel Stubbs.

He posted a picture on Instagram ahead of its release and wrote: "My mum gave me a great start by giving me a love for the kitchen and making tasty healthy food. I loved making recipes from (yes you guessed it) my first cookbook, and since then I’ve had a book of kids recipes in my head, but little did I know I’d be able to publish it with one of my best friends @rachelstubbs_ an amazing children’s book illustrator!!!"

His second book – Good to Eat: Read food to nourish and sustain you for life, was published in May – while he has My First Green Cookbook for pre-order online.

Including advances, his estimated earnings from his books runs at £55,000.

He set up business, Nomadbaker, with husband Nik in September 2019 and bought a £330,000 South London flat last November, which has already increased in value by £38,000.

5. Ruby Tandoh - £125k

Despite her nerves in the competition, Ruby went all the way to the final in 2013, and has proved a firebrand ever since.

There was the spat with judge Paul Hollywood in which she slammed him as a "peacocking manchild" after it was announced he was the only member of the team to switch from the BBC to Channel 4.

Then, when she came out as gay in 2015, she blasted the "massive s***ing misogynists" who assumed she had flirted with Hollywood in the tent.

And true to form, the 29-year-old makes sure her finances are her own business - with no companies set up or trademarks registered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juEb6_0bvrMEwq00
Ruby earns her money from her successful cookbooks Credit: Rex

However, our financial expert Alex Clarke puts her estimated earnings at £125,000 from book advances and sales.

Ruby landed a place in the prestigious Sunday Times Top Ten with her 2018 recipe book, Eat Up: Food, Appetite and Eating What You Want.

This year, she also produced an audio guide called Breaking Eggs and she has a new book out in October called Cook As You Are.

Eating disorders

Her other titles are Crumb: The Baking Book and Flavour: Eat What You Love.

Ruby, who lives in Sheffield, south Yorkshire, with her wife Leah, is now a successful food writer.

In 2017, she spoke of how her anxiety can trap her inside her home for three or four days at a time.

She told The Times: "You just carry this stress in you like a weight. It eats away at you and takes all your energy."

Ruby has also spoken about overcoming an eating disorder.

6. Edd Kimber - £100k

He was the first to lift the winner’s glass plate on GBBO, back in 2010, when it was still tucked away on BBC Two and “soggy bottom” hadn’t become a thing.

The debt collector quit his day job and soon released his first of four cookery books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEQtt_0bvrMEwq00
Edd was the first GBBO winner and has recently turned to food styling and photography Credit: PA:Press Association

He keeps the bulk of his earnings under wraps, managing his The Boy Who Bakes website through a non-trading company and using his parents’ home in Bradford, West Yorks., for business admin purposes.

The sole visible source of earnings is from books sales, which are estimated to have netted him £100,000.

We don’t often see him on TV, but Edd, 36, busies himself with writing for foodie mags like BBC Good Food and Delicious.

Picture perfection

During lockdown, he started offering food photography and food styling services. His pictures have appeared in publications like Olive Magazine, Waitrose Magazine and BBC Good Food. He also shot all the photos for his fourth cookbook, One Tin Bakes.

Edd, who admits he still hasn’t mastered baking croissants, once said: “When the finale aired, I still remember people applauding the idea that a man could win a baking show.”

7. Kim-Joy Hewlett - £100k

She was the cute and quirky 2019 finalist who could turn any bake into an adorable animal.

Kim-Joy may not have taken home the trophy - that honour went to Rahul Mandal - but we took her into our hearts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A588I_0bvrMEwq00
Kim-Joy specialised in cute animal-themed bakes during her time in the tent Credit: kimjoyskitchen/Instagram

The 30-year-old has written cooking columns and does guest speaking engagements.

She has published two recipe books so far, Baking with Kim-Joy: Cute and creative bakes to make you smile and Christmas with Kim-Joy, which are estimated to have earned £60,000.

Her third, Celebrate with Kim-Joy, is out next month.

Kim-Joy, who lives in Leeds with her partner Nabil, is in business with two private companies – Kim-Joy’s Kitchen and Kim-Joy Limited, both set up in December 2018.

Making mistakes

A former psychological wellbeing practitioner, she said: “Baking is one of those things that gives you a sense of purpose.”

She disagrees that baking has to be exact and says many of her kitchen triumphs have come from a culinary disaster.

She said: "A lot of my good ideas have come from complete mistakes and turned into something nice."

8. James Morton - £100k

Delicious Scottish accent? Check. Talented baker? Check. Doctor? Check.

No wonder James was so popular.

He didn't scoop the glass trophy but being a finalist spurred him on to launching a beer company, Out of Town Brewing, in his native Glasgow.

It was set up in 2016 and closed down last year.

It banked £24,028 in profits in its first year in business and held £15,742 on its books in last accounts before it stopped trading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKaWy_0bvrMEwq00
NINTCHDBPICT000672669406 Credit: Handout

Morton’s website is called Baking James and, during lockdown, he became a dad for the first time, to baby Lily.

The bulk of his money comes from his five bestselling books, including Shetland Cooking on the Edge of the World, written with dad Tom; as well as Super Sourdough and Brew From Scratch.

His estimated earnings from his books, based on royalties and advances, are put at £80,000.

But what's most admirable is that he has continued his day job post Bake Off as an NHS doctor.

In his spare time, he builds bikes and cycles, according to his website – as well as ‘chasing after two large greyhounds.’

9. Frances Quinn - £90k

She was often criticised for too much style over substance, but Frances’ creative bakes made her 2013 Star Baker.

Since then, Frances has had the honour of baking for the likes of BBC sports presenter Clare Balding and iconic illustrator Quentin Blake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8to6_0bvrMEwq00
Frances with a cake she baked showing former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri when the team won the Premier League title in 2016 Credit: --

She’s even been in the pages of Vogue magazine.

The former clothes designer has also taken her turn on daytime TV, published a recipe book, has worked with corporate partners like sports giant Nike, appeared at food festivals and holds a Guinness World Record for baking the world’s largest Jaffa Cake.

Her accounts for Frances Quinn Ltd, set up in 2013, show £34,977 in company assets. She has also made £50,000 in publishing royalties.

She now offers a bespoke cake and biscuit service to companies, charities and individuals.

10. Nancy Birtwhistle - £65k

She might be best known for winning The Great British Bake Off in 2014, but did you know Nancy added another title to her awards this summer?

The Hull-born baker earned a silver in the World Marmalade Championships!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YHjJ_0bvrMEwq00
Nancy has published two books since winning the title Credit: PA:Press Association

The former GP practice manager from Hull vowed to “take every opportunity going” after her victory.

Now a regular at food festivals, Nancy also writes a recipe blog, has published two books, Sizzle & Drizzle and Clean & Green, and campaigns for the anti-food-waste charity, Love Food Hate Waste.

She has even given talks on a cruise.

Nancy, who has 10 grandchildren, has no private companies or trademarks listed.

Her income, driven by book royalties and publishing advances, is estimated at £65,000.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tueday, September 21st at 8pm

Comments / 0

