Obituaries

Thomas Lynn Skelton

Elgin Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas “Tom” Lynn Skelton, 59, of Trinity, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Tom was born in Houston, Texas, five minutes before his twin brother and the 8th of 10 children, in 1962, to Mildred Ann and Mackey Ray Looney. Tom grew up in Houston but moved to Central Texas at the age 14, and moved back to East Texas, where he spent the last 20 years. Tom loved to work with his hands; always building, fixing, or installing something, even loved to garden. He was a huge NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching both Earnhardt’s race throughout the years. Tom loved to spend time outdoors, camping at Pedernales Park, fishing on the Trinity River, and barbeque while hanging out with friends and family.

