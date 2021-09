To commemorate 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the Elgin VFW Post 6115 held a memorial service remembering that day.VFW Post 6115 Commander John Hobbs recounted the events of that day, reviewing the timeline of the events of the attack and telling the stories about the heroic passengers on Flight 93 as they took back control of the hijacked plane. Hobbs added that the events of 9/11 troubled him personally, as he and his wife are both commercial airline pilots and he wonders what they would do in such a situation.The program also included a performance ...

ELGIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO