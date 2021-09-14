CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Admin Using Israel Data on Waning Vax Efficacy to Push Booster Shots: Report

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Despite being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, Israel is in the midst of a massive surge of COVID infections. Now, the Biden administration is using unpublished research from Israel to guide its effort to get booster shots in Americans’ arms as soon as next week, according to sources cited by Politico. The Israel data, which will reportedly be made public this week, suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization decreases over time. The shot’s protection against mild and moderate illness is also believed to decrease over time. Some CDC and FDA officials have disagreed with the Biden administration’s push to start booster shots, saying it’s not supported by domestic data.

www.thedailybeast.com

Axios

Biden to get booster shot on camera

President Biden will receive his COVID booster shot on camera once it's fully approved for Americans ages 65 and older, the White House said Monday. Why it matters: A federal advisory panel unanimously voted last week to recommend that the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) authorize a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine for people over the age of 65 and those at higher risk of infection.
HEALTH
The Jewish Press

FDA Rejects Israel’s Booster Vaccine Data over Different Definitions of Serious Covid-19 Illness

An FDA advisory panel on Friday overwhelmingly rejected Pfizer’s recommendation, backed by the Biden administration, of giving booster shots to recipients of the first two doses of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, the NY Times reported Friday (The F.D.A.’s day of lively debate revealed key questions about the evidence on boosters.). The panel agreed only to give the booster shots to people who are over 65 or at high risk, provided they received their second dose at least six months ago.
WORLD
WESH

Florida virologist says data on need for booster shots is mixed

TAMPA, Fla. — The COVID-19 booster shot controversy continues as the White House battles mixed messaging with the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization. President Joe Biden had promised to start rolling out booster shots on Sept. 20. But a recent review in a top medical journal...
FLORIDA STATE
McKnight's

Vaccine potency wanes, but third COVID shot restores 95 percent efficacy, new data show

New data from vaccine maker Pfizer and Israel’s health ministry may help U.S. health agencies make a case for recommending COVID-19 booster shots, various sources report. Among more than 1.1 million adults aged 60 and older, there was an 11-fold decrease in the relative risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the relative risk of severe illness decreased more than 10-fold. That’s according to a study that will be published by the New England Journal of Medicine this week, an Israeli official has told CNN.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seattle Times

Pfizer says booster shots of vaccine restore waning immunity

Pfizer said that data from the U.S. and Israel suggest that the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, and that a booster dose was safe and effective at warding off the virus and new variants. “Real-world data from Israel and the United States suggest that rates of breakthrough...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healthday.com

Israeli Data on Booster Shots to Be Published This Week in Major Journal

TUESDAY, Sept. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) – New data out of Israel, to be published this week, could bolster the notion that a third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine significantly lowers a recipient's odds for severe illness. The data are scheduled to be published in the peer-reviewed New England...
WORLD
Axios

Israel preparing for potential second round of coronavirus booster shots

Israel is moving to ensure that it will have enough coronavirus vaccines for a potential second round of booster shots, which would be a fourth dose, Israel's Health Ministry director general Nachman Ash said Sunday, according to Bloomberg. Why it matters: Booster shots have so far been strongly opposed by...
WORLD
Axios

Johnson & Johnson says booster shot increases efficacy of COVID vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said in a press release Tuesday a global study showed that the protection offered by its coronavirus vaccine was strengthened by a booster shot. Why it matters: While J&J has not formally applied for authorization to offer booster shots to the general public, it said it has shared the results of the study with the Food and Drug Administration and plans to share it with the World Health Organization and other health regulators.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines

President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.All foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the U.S., as well as on their return.Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said. The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom European Union China, India and other countries.Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.
U.S. POLITICS
orlandoweekly.com

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joins push against Biden admins' vaccine requirements

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined 23 other Republican attorneys general Thursday in threatening a legal challenge to a decision by President Joe Biden that would require many private-sector workers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19. In a letter to Biden, the GOP attorneys general called the president’s plan “disastrous and counterproductive” and disputed that it can be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “We thus urge you to reconsider your unlawful and harmful plan and allow people to make their own decisions,” the letter said. “If your administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state attorneys general will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Thiessen slams Biden's Afghanistan 'travesty,' says admin wanted to use 9/11 date as 'political prop'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen slammed the Biden administration on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday saying the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was an "absolute travesty." Thiessen continued by arguing the Biden administration wanted to end the Afghanistan War on 9/11 as "political prop," and this ultimately caused many Americans and U.S. allies to become stranded in the war-torn nation.
U.S. POLITICS
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

FDA remains skeptical about COVID-19 booster shots ahead of Friday meeting despite Pfizer releasing new data suggesting efficacy of two doses declines from 96.2% to 83.7% after six months

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remains skeptical of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots ahead of an advisory committee meeting on Friday despite Pfizer-BioNTech releasing new data suggesting the need for them. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet at the end of the week to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 3-12

Biden makes the case at the UN for using ‘relentless diplomacy’ instead of military might to solve global crises

By Kate Sullivan, Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak, CNN President Joe Biden on Tuesday detailed his vision for leading the United States into a new era of diplomacy as he sought to reassure allies — some freshly skeptical — he was moving past the “America First” era of foreign policy. He used his first speech The post Biden makes the case at the UN for using ‘relentless diplomacy’ instead of military might to solve global crises appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

