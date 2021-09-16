CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tailgating season is back at Soldier Field, Mariano's has got you covered

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

The NFL regular season is back at Soldier Field this coming Sunday. And that means it's time to get your tailgating game in gear.

Amanda Puck, Mariano's Director of Brand Development showcases all the essential items you need to make the perfect tailgate setup.

Tailgating Starter Kit

From the barbecuing supplies, to all the different varieties of food and beverages,
Mariano's is your one stop shop for all things tailgating. Whether you are an experienced tailgater or you are a first-timer, Mariano's offers barbecuing supplies, and a variety of fresh and prepared foods.

Chicago Hot Dog Station

What better way to tailgate than with a build-your-own-Chicago-hot dog? From house-made chili, to the famous Chicago-style relish, tomatoes, pickles, peppers and onions, and the never-ending discussion about whether or not ketchup belongs on a hot dog, your fellow tailgaters will love building their perfect hot dog.

Health Focused Game Day

It is no secret that food and drinks are the focus when planning a tailgating party, but that does not mean you cannot go the guilt-free route. Mariano's has a wide variety of dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, etc. products which can easily be substituted for those with dietary restrictions or not.

Grapefruit Jalapeno Paloma

INGREDIENTS

5 oz Luna Bay Grapefruit Jalapeño

2 oz tequila (or if you're a Luna Bae, mezcal)

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Ice

Salt and chili powder for the rim

Rosemary sprig, ruby red grapefruit slice, and lime slice to garnish

DIRECTIONS

Mix the salt and chili powder in a small dish. Wet the rim of the glass with lime. Dip the glass in

the salt and chili powder

Add ice, tequila, Luna Bay Grapefruit Jalapeño hard kombucha, and freshly squeezed lime juice.

Stir.

Top with rosemary sprig, ruby red grapefruit slice and lime slice to garnish. Enjoy!

#Grapefruit Juice#Tailgate#Soldier Field#Vegan#American Football#Food Drink#Brand Development#Chicago Hot Dog Station#Grapefruit Jalapeno#Ice Salt#Chili Powder#Ruby Red Grapefruit
