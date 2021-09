The Polestar 2, an EV from a company few have heard of, ushers in a new era of electric cars—a driver’s EV with premium features at everyday pricing. As its no-nonsense name indicates, the Polestar 2 is the second car from the Swedish company. The first was—as hard as this may be to believe—the Polestar 1. However, the Polestar 2 is the company’s first all-electric model (the Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid) and its first mass-market car. To the surprise of no one, there will be a Polestar 3 SUV next year, with more to follow.

