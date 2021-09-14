CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 more arrested in June shooting on Maxwell Loop Road

By WVUA 23
wvua23.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more suspects are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting on Maxwell Loop Road in June. Tywone Williams and Carlos Allen, both 18 and from Greensboro, were taken into custody Monday after a two-month investigation and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond. On June 29,...

wvua23.com

