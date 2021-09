Tropical Storm Odette has formed a couple of hundred miles off of Cape May and while it poses no threat to land, it will cause very rough surf this weekend. At 5PM Friday, the National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm was located 225 miles southeast of Cape May and the system was moving towards the northeast, or away from land and out to sea, at 15 MPH. That forecast track is likely to continue. Maximum sustained winds are 40 MPH and while some strengthening is likely, it should not reach hurricane threshold.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO