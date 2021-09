Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Biden administration to stop expelling migrant families entering the United States due to COVID-19 fears. The Title 42 policy was enacted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 with the stated purpose of preventing those who cross the border illegally from potentially spreading the novel coronavirus. Unaccompanied minors are not expelled under Title 42 after a change in policy in February.

