Onondaga County, NY

Onondaga Community College to Conduct Nationwide Search for Its Next President

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 7 days ago

Dr. Casey Crabill will retire in 2022 after nine years at the College. Onondaga Community College will begin a nationwide search for its next President. Dr. Casey Crabill will retire following the 2021-2022 academic year after nine years on campus. She confirmed her decision to retire during today’s Board of Trustees meeting. Also today, the Board voted to hire the search firm RH Perry & Associates to help find OCC’s next President.

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 0

