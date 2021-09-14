CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer

By Aleia Woods
B93
B93
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video footage from the incident in San Fernando Valley, Calif. where Blueface was accused of attacking a club bouncer has surfaced the internet. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), TMZ published the surveillance video, which shows Blueface and three other men jumping the bouncer on Sunday night (Sept. 12) at Skinny's Lounge. As previously mentioned, the altercation ensued after the security requested identification from Blueface, which he didn't have on him. The rhymer reportedly attempted to Google himself to show that he's famous, but that wasn't sufficient for the bouncer.

b93.net

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Responds To Bouncer Attack With 'Scarface' Quote

Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has spoken out for the first time since footage surfaced of him and his crew beating a bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The incident took place on Sunday night (September 12) after Blueface was reportedly asked for indentification to get into the club. Witnesses claim Blueface said he was a famous rapper and Googled himself to prove it, but he was denied entry. This is when he and his friends attacked the bouncer, taking multiple punches to his face and kicking the man while he was on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Accused Of Assaulting Bouncer: Report

The days where Blueface was making headlines over his offbeat flow and outlandish bars have come to an apparent end. Today, the rapper has found himself involved in an unfortunate situation, with TMZ reporting that he was involved in an alleged assault against a club bouncer. In their report, TMZ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MetalSucks

Video: Metallica Play Surprise Small Club Show in Chicago

Metallica played a surprise “pop-up” show at The Metro in Chicago last night, September 20, the second such intimate club performance they’ve sprung on fans same day in the past week (following one in San Francisco’s 500-capacity The Independent last Thursday). Tickets went on sale at 1:30pm for $19.83, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Voice

Ex-NFL Player's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA

Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short's pregnant daughter was shot and killed on Monday, local police say.Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street, police said.Karli ShortKarli …
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blueface
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouncer#San Fernando Valley#Tmz#Tiktok#Xxl
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
B93

B93

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy