Nicholas inland in Texas; lopsided storm will soak Louisiana in rain

The center of Tropical Storm Nicholas is inland and weakening over Texas. The storm’s lopsided shape will pump bands of rain into Louisiana for the next 24-36 hours. Nicholas made landfall early this morning as a hurricane. It has since crawled to the north-northeast and has lost its steam, now holding just 45 mph winds at its center. Nicholas will further weaken in the coming hours, but its lopsided structure has almost all of its rains to the east. Those bands will continue to pump moisture into Louisiana over the next day and a half.