CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Nicholas inland in Texas; lopsided storm will soak Louisiana in rain

By CASEY GISCLAIR Online Editor
lafourchegazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe center of Tropical Storm Nicholas is inland and weakening over Texas. The storm’s lopsided shape will pump bands of rain into Louisiana for the next 24-36 hours. Nicholas made landfall early this morning as a hurricane. It has since crawled to the north-northeast and has lost its steam, now holding just 45 mph winds at its center. Nicholas will further weaken in the coming hours, but its lopsided structure has almost all of its rains to the east. Those bands will continue to pump moisture into Louisiana over the next day and a half.

www.lafourchegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
Ida, LA
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy