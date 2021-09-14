CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite low COVID vaccination, high death rates, governors plan to block Biden mandates

By Asia Ashley aashley@cnhinews.com
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern governors — in the nation’s least vaccinated states — are vowing to fight President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Despite having strict child immunizations laws, mandating multiple vaccinations, the governors of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee have been vocal about plans to block new federal vaccine mandates, which will require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees, contractors and private employers with 100 or more employees.

Lon Louderback
6d ago

Governors that stand up against DEMINTIA BIDENS dictatorship is the only way americans are going to remain free from government control. Vaxxed people shouldn't be worried you are protected by the jab, or so claims the politicians, news media,. big pharma, Dr Fraud and cdc and many many more. Have what is called breakthrough cases that have been rapidly increasing in numbers finally woken you up that the false sense of security you got from the jab has finally worn off. Take responsibility for yourself and your loved ones and quit worrying about what others are doing. These are not Vaccines they are nothing more than shots , much like the yearly flu shot. Big pharma was talking about boosters before the majority of Americans were able to get vaccinated That should of worried everyone...

Switchbladedave
7d ago

high death rates? the mortality rate is 1.6%......... that number has been going down since the start....... it's never gone up

Randall Young
6d ago

Credit to all the Governors that openly resist President Bidens' Vax mandate.

Rock Hill Herald

Do Americans support Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate? Here’s what a new poll found

Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Inc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
HEALTH
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wdrb.com

Ky. attorney general says he believes Biden vaccine mandates may be unconstitutional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general says he believes the vaccine mandates announced by President Biden Thursday night may be unconstitutional. Daniel Cameron tweeted his view late Friday afternoon. "Yesterday, President Biden announced policies that will directly encroach upon the prerogatives of countless businesses, employers and employees," Cameron said,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
MSNBC

Poll shows most Americans siding with Biden, not GOP, on vaccines

When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
