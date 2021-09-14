Robert Durst Jury to Begin Deliberations in Murder Trial: What He Is Accused Of

As jaw-dropping as Robert Durst’s “killed them all” confession at the end of HBO docuseries The Jinx was six years ago, the filmmaker behind the award-winning show says he wasn’t shocked when Durst was convicted Friday for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman. “I can’t say I was surprised because if you watch the trial it was extraordinary,” Jarecki said in an interview on Good Morning America Monday. “Bob admits in the trial that he lied five times and perjured himself in this trial. He also admits that he lied in his prior trial. … You can’t be amazed...

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO