Robert Durst Jury to Begin Deliberations in Murder Trial: What He Is Accused Of

A bail hearing for a Jaffrey woman accused of assisting in the murder cover-up of a Keene man has been re-scheduled for Aug. 30 at the Coos Superior Court. Britany M. Barron of Jaffrey has been charged with three counts of falsifying evidence and two counts of abuse of a corpse in the murder of Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene. Her husband, Armando Barron of Jaffrey, is accused of killing Amerault, and assaulting his wife and attempting to force her to participate in assaults and trying to get her to kill Amerault, allegedly after finding evidence the two were in a relationship.
