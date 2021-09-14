CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Robert Durst Jury to Begin Deliberations in Murder Trial: What He Is Accused Of

By Cammy Pedroja
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Durst drew massive public attention as the subject of a 2015 HBO true-crime docu-series, "The Jinx," in which he allegedly confessed to killing his wife.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Robert Durst ‘absolutely dominated’ first wife, buried her body in NJ Pine Barrens before 2 more murders, prosecutor claims

LOS ANGELES — Robert Durst wielded his silver spoon with an iron first, dominating his “working class” wife, Kathie Durst, until he killed her in a “violent confrontation” in 1982, setting the stage for two more slayings, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday. “We’ve got to go way back in time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
95.5 FM WIFC

Multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst convicted of murder

(Reuters) – A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78 and frail, will likely...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
Person
Dick Deguerin
Person
David Chesnoff
The Independent

Robert Durst’s murder trial testimony compared to cockroach soup by prosecutors

Real estate heir Robert Durst’s testimony in his Los Angeles murder trial was compared to cockroach soup by prosecutors. Jurors deciding his fate were shown a photograph of a bowl full of insects during closing statements in the case, with Los Angeles County prosecutors urging them to discard all of his testimony as lies.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Face up to the truth: Jury is shown latex mask worn by Robert Durst when he was arrested as prosecution lays out real estate heir's trail of lies during closing arguments at his trial for the execution-style murder of his best friend Susan Berman

Robert Durst is a champion at running from responsibility, covering his tracks with lies so numerous he couldn't keep them all straight, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the New York real estate heir's murder trial. Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian told jurors in Los Angeles Superior Court...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Hbo#Cnn
wmleader.com

Closing arguments in Robert Durst murder trial include creepy mask

The latex mask worn by Robert Durst as a disguise was shown to jurors Wednesday as during closing arguments in the murder trial against New York real estate scion. The Los Angeles jury heard prosecutors make the case Durst killed three people, and was planning to flee the country after an incriminating HBO documentary about the murders aired. The trial focuses on the murder of his friend Susan Berman.
LAW
CNN

Here's a recap of what you need to know about Robert Durst's case

Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx, is on trial for allegedly killing his best friend to stop her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his wife. Here's everything you need to know about his case:. His wife's disappearance: Durst's first...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Deadline

Robert Durst Found Guilty Of Murder By L.A. Jury; ‘The Jinx’ Subject Faces Up To 25 Yrs Behind Bars

Robert Durst, the infamous millionaire real-estate heir on trial for the 2000 murder of close friend Susan Berman in Benedict Canyon, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday by a Los Angeles jury. Durst, whose appearance in the star of HBO’s documentary The Jinx reignited interest in the case, was not in the courtroom when the verdict in Los Angeles Superior Court was read, having been in quarantine for potential exposure to Covid-19. Under the laws of the Golden State, the 78-year old Durst could face up to 25 years in prison once he is sentenced. L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jinx’ Filmmaker Andrew Jarecki Calls Robert Durst Conviction “Very Gratifying”

As jaw-dropping as Robert Durst’s “killed them all” confession at the end of HBO docuseries The Jinx was six years ago, the filmmaker behind the award-winning show says he wasn’t shocked when Durst was convicted Friday for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman. “I can’t say I was surprised because if you watch the trial it was extraordinary,” Jarecki said in an interview on Good Morning America Monday. “Bob admits in the trial that he lied five times and perjured himself in this trial. He also admits that he lied in his prior trial. … You can’t be amazed...
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst Fate Revealed After Murder Trial Verdict

Robert Durst, who was the subject of HBO's 2015 documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, was convicted in the 2000 killing of Susan Berman, a friend who prosecutors said helped Durst cover up the disappearance and death of Durst's first wife, Kathie, in 1982. Durst, 78, was convicted of first-degree murder and could be sentenced to life in prison. The judge will sentence him at a later date.
ENTERTAINMENT
ledgertranscript.com

New bail hearing for Jaffrey woman accused in murder cover-up

A bail hearing for a Jaffrey woman accused of assisting in the murder cover-up of a Keene man has been re-scheduled for Aug. 30 at the Coos Superior Court. Britany M. Barron of Jaffrey has been charged with three counts of falsifying evidence and two counts of abuse of a corpse in the murder of Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene. Her husband, Armando Barron of Jaffrey, is accused of killing Amerault, and assaulting his wife and attempting to force her to participate in assaults and trying to get her to kill Amerault, allegedly after finding evidence the two were in a relationship.
JAFFREY, NH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
573K+
Followers
60K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy