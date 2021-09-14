Higher Prices May Help Offset Drought-Related Losses For Wheat Farmers

The semiconductor industry is one of the most complex ventures on the planet, with a supply chain relying heavily on natural resources. Nikkei reports that we are at an inflection point for the semiconductor industry - mostly due to its most basic prime matter, rare earth metals (such as copper, lithium, or tin), which are used as elements for the manufacturing of semiconductors, having seen tremendous price increases in the last year. An interplay between COVID-19-weakened supply chains, soaring demand, and political tensions between the US and China are being pointed as major forces behind the increases.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO