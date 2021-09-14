CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher Prices May Help Offset Drought-Related Losses For Wheat Farmers

By Yellowstone Public Radio
mtpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs farmers are wrapping up wheat harvest, they are seeing lower yields as a result of drought conditions. But, higher wheat prices may help some producers offset the losses. A lack of moisture and hot temperatures stunted wheat crops in Montana this year, says Cassidy Marn, the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee’s executive vice president. She says some farmers in Eastern Montana reported acreage that was unharvestable.

