iPhone 13 launched as Apple gives first look at new phone with 'all-day' battery

By Talia Shadwell
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

Apple has launched the hotly anticipated new iPhone 13 - and it's pink.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new smartphone range as he showcased the latest products in the tech giant's launch today.

The new model boasts a longer 'all day' battery life and new camera features - including portrait mode for video.

And Apple's new top of the range iPhone 13 Pro and Max models features a triple-lens camera in a variety of space-age metallic hues.

The higher-end model is being hailed by the company as its 'fastest' ever phone and sports its longest-life battery yet.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the longest battery life ever in an iPhone, at 2.5hours longer than the iPhone 12 equivalent.

The launch confirmed rumours the latest range was likely to include a new suite of colours after pictures of a vibrant pink hued device was leaked.

The new handsets are being marketed as faster and brighter and all come with a longer battery life.

This is thanks to the new smart data mode will kick in to conserve usage when higher 5G speeds aren’t needed, Apple says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnRjT_0bvrFFRG00
The new iPhone 13 colour range has been unveiled

The iPhone 13's screen display is 28 per cent brighter and is more power efficient, Apple told fans in its California Streaming launch on Tuesday.

The range features an improved ultrawide dual-lens camera with 'cinematic' mode for recording high-powered photo and video.

The camera has been upgraded to better capture dark and black colours in clearer images, Apple says.

And a new “Seek” feature allows users to scan and identify plants and animals around them.

The higher end iPhone 13 Pro’s ultra-wide lens and focus design allows ‘macro’ photography to capture extreme close-ups for the first time.

The Fitness+ app has added pilates and group workouts including guided meditation to its offering.

The service includes guided workouts with Apple instructors and the group function is designed to let users exercise together.

The iPhone13 starts at US$699 for the mini and $799 for the iPhone 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kk1U8_0bvrFFRG00
A closer look at the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro's triple-lens camera

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at US $999 and Pro Max at $1,099.

The UK retail prices have not yet been unveiled by Apple.

The new phone will be available for pre-order from this Friday, September 17.

The full range will hit the shelves and be available to buy online from Friday, September 24.

Cook also launched the new Apple watch 7 in today's launch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the new smart-watch with a larger screen area as in tech giant's big product launch today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biAI6_0bvrFFRG00
The new 2021 Apple Watch 7 lineup was also launched today

The Apple Watch series 7 will provide almost 50% more room for text on screen, and a full touch keyboard has been added.

Apple says it is the most durable watch built yet - and it has made the water-resistant screen even more difficult to crack.

It will also charge up to 33% faster, and will take just 45 minutes to go from zero to 80% charge, the firm says.

It includes new features like options for recording and measuring bike rides.

The company also released updates to its iPad range in today's launch, including a new iPad Mini with 5G connectivity.

Tech titan Cook took over as Apple chief from the late Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

He headed up the Apple California Streaming launch on Tuesday, September 14.

It was a virtual event once again after the pandemic forced 2020's product launches to go online.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

