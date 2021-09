STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Richmond County Orchestra is presenting ‘Bach to the Beatles’ this Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., a free concert in honor of the late Dr. Dorothy Matthews, a physician and long-standing board member. The concert is a nod to her taste for classical music, Broadway tunes and the opera and is under the direction of Maestro Alan Aurelia.

