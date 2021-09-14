CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Everything we know about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Disney bought the Star Wars IP and cut nearly everything that wasn’t the main film series out of the canon, there were tons of expanded Star Wars universe games, books, and shows that were technically all canon. Some games obviously attempted to retell the stories from the films, while others tried to fill in gaps between them. When BioWare got the chance to make a Star Wars game, they decided to set it where they had the most creative freedom possible: The distant past.

The Independent

Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas hits out at JJ Abrams and new Disney films: ‘They don’t have a clue’

Marcia Lucas, an editor of the original Star Wars trilogy, has hit out at the Disney-produced Star Wars films.The American film editor won an Oscar for Best Film Editing for her work on the original Star Wars (1977), along with Paul Hirsch and Richard Chew.The film – which starred Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher – was written and directed by George Lucas.Lucas later worked as an editor on the sequels, The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).In a recent interview given to the writer JW Rinzler for his newly released book about Star...
Digital Trends

Star Wars: Visions is the best thing to happen to the franchise since Baby Yoda

Not every franchise can find ways to feel fresh after more than 40 years. But that’s part of the magic of Star Wars, which has frequently reinvented itself in one way or another over four decades. The anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions is the latest experiment in filtering the sci-fi franchise through a new lens, and it offers up a vision of Star Wars that feels fresh, innovative, and original while remaining faithful to the tone and themes of Lucasfilm’s beloved saga.
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
Jennifer Hale
Digital Trends

Kena: Bridge of Spirits review: A legendary adventure

Kena: Bridge of Spirits review: A legendary adventure. On a surface glance, few would probably guess that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a self-published, debut project from a small studio. The adventure game is about as polished as can be, with gorgeous visuals, cutscenes that rival (if not surpass) modern CG animated films, and iron-tight gameplay mechanics. If there was ever any doubt that the barrier between “indie” and “AAA” has eroded over the years, here’s a game that shatters any remaining walls.
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Earns $36.8M in Overseas Debut

Dune has launched at the international box office. The highly anticipated Legendary/Warner Bros. movie opened overseas to $36.8 million across 24 markets and 7,819 screens. Russia led international tickets sales with $7.6 million, followed by France ($7.5 million), Germany ($4.9 million) and Italy ($2.6 million). Dune‘s giant-format ticket sales were a particular stand-out, with the movie earning $3.6 million in Imax ticket sales from 142 screens, making its per-screen Imax average an astounding $25,000. The Imax ticket sales made up 10 percent of the movie’s total international take. The movie was shot for large-format viewing, with the Imax version featuring an exclusive...
Digital Trends

8 Nintendo GameCube games that need to come to Switch

The Nintendo GameCube is now 20 years old. It feels like only yesterday that I was lugging the purple cube around to my friends’ houses by its handle. It may not have been a sales monster like the Wii or Switch, but it’s a console that stirs fond memories of the early 2000s for myself and many others. It helped modernize 3D games, taking us out of the awkward transitional era we got with the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation.
Variety

Will ‘Venom’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Inject the Box Office With Much-Needed Momentum?

For the past three weekends, Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has dominated the domestic box office with relative ease. The Marvel superhero adventure, which broke ground as the studio’s first comic book adventure to spotlight an Asian star, has been an exciting coda to a mercurial summer, at least, when it comes to movie theater attendance. Indeed, “Shang-Chi” has done its part to inspire audiences to get off the couch and go see the latest blockbuster at their local theater. Since debuting over Labor Day weekend, the film has generated $176 million — the second-best result of the...
Digital Trends

Phasmophobia adds single-player mode in one-year anniversary update

Phasmophobia is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a single-player update. Instead of venturing deep into a haunted house with three friends in co-op mode, players can now tackle these maligned spirits by themselves … if they are brave enough, that is. The update also fixes a myriad of issues in the game, as well as brings an update to the journal.
Variety

HBO Max Unveils ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Euphoria’ First Look Footage During Emmys

HBO Max teased footage of the upcoming series “Peacemaker” as part of an image spot that aired during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The series, set to premiere in January 2022, is based on the DC Comics character created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette in 1966. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena in the titular role, reprising his character from “The Suicide Squad.” The series takes place after the events of the film and looks at the origin story of Peacemaker, a complicated hero who strives to achieve peace no matter what — even if it means killing people....
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’: Dónal Finn To Play Mat Cauthon In Recasting On Amazon Series As Barney Harris Not Returning For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: A major character on Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s high-profile fantasy series The Wheel of Time, headlined by Rosamund Pike, is being recast for Season 2. Dónal Finn (The Witcher) has been tapped to portray Mat Cauthon, replacing Barney Harris, who played the role in Season 1, which is set to premiere November 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The reasons for the recasting are unclear. The expansive, world-building drama, adapted from Robert Jordan’s books, involves a lengthy, complex overseas shoot in the Czech Republic. Filming on Season 2 is underway. The Wheel of Time, which was renewed for Season 2...
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
Deadline

‘Arcane’: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell & Kevin Alejandro Among Voice Cast For Netflix ‘League Of Legends’ Animated Series

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Dickinson), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Army of the Dead) and Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer, The Returned)  are among the actors who will lend their voices to the iconic characters of Riot Games’ League of Legends. Netflix has unveiled the voice cast for its upcoming animated series Arcane, inspired by the wildly popular video game title. Also joining the voice cast Katie Leung (Annika, Roadkill), Jason Spisak (DC Super Hero Girls, Young Justice), Toks Olagundoye (Big Shot, The Rookie), JB Blanc (Dota: Dragon’s Blood, The Owl House) and Harry Lloyd (Brave New World, Legion). Set to premiere this fall, Arcane is take place in...
SlashGear

Gran Turismo 7 launch editions and pre-order bonuses revealed

Earlier this month, we finally got a release date for Gran Turismo 7. With March 4th, 2022 on the books as Gran Turismo 7‘s release date, Sony has now detailed the various launch editions and pre-order bonuses that will be available with the game. Chief among these launch editions is a 25th Anniversary Edition that will be available in both … Continue reading
