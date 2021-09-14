Windows 10 Patch Tuesday updates begin rolling out, here's the complete changelog

Build 22000.184 is now out in the Beta Channel. It includes only two new fixes. No new features are expected for the first version of Windows 11. Microsoft is back with another Windows 11 fixes patch for Insiders in the Beta Channel. We're now at a point where all the cumulative updates rolling out in the Beta Channel containt only fixes and under the hood improvements, as Microsoft has now finalized what will and won't be shipping with the first version of Windows 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO