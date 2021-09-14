Windows 10 Patch Tuesday updates begin rolling out, here's the complete changelog
It’s the time of the month that Microsoft rolls out updates to all supported Windows versions. That includes Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and those who have opted to pay for Windows 7 updates. As for Windows 10, the three latest versions – 2004, 20H2, 21H1 – that are fully supported are receiving the same cumulative updates, along with updates rolling out to certain older versions that are being supported for a specific set of customers.www.neowin.net
