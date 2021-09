Are you looking for samples of documents, music, images, and other common file types? These free sites have plenty of sample files in different sizes and formats. Everyone knows that you need samples when you're in the "test" phase of any project. In tech, developers, designers, testers, and QA engineers often look for free samples that fit their needs. But it's not as simple as a Google search because you also have to keep in mind copyrights and fair use, especially when it comes to demos and presentations.

COMPUTERS ・ 18 HOURS AGO