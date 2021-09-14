CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO Food Bank’s trucks will soon hit the road with new design

By News Staff
 8 days ago
Seven SLO Food Bank vehicles, including five box trucks and two cargo vans, will be updated in a new design

–The SLO Food Bank has announced that its fleet of delivery trucks will soon be spotted in a new design as they travel throughout SLO County distributing nutritious food to those most vulnerable in the community. This change comes as a product of the SLO Food Bank’s receipt of the 2019 24-Hour Give, Verdin Marketing’s annual charitable event to rebrand to a local nonprofit.

With the rate of hunger skyrocketing since the start of the pandemic, full implementation of the 2019 rebranding effort was paused. Although the SLO Food Bank continues to provide food at a level far greater than prior to the pandemic, the organization says it is excited to take this important step forward in rebranding, particularly because each truck will now clearly and beautifully display information regarding how to receive help. A total of seven SLO Food Bank vehicles, including five box trucks and two cargo vans, will be updated in a new design that connects vital aspects of its nonprofit mission with San Luis Obispo County’s vibrant agriculture, the organization’s steadfast volunteers, and donors and other community partners who make this mission possible.

“We engaged our entire team in this creative process, and together we decided on bright colors, fresh produce, local scenery, and the hands that make everything possible,” said Luise Gleason, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the SLO Food Bank. “The categories we chose for each of our five large box trucks are citrus, greens, berries, carrots, and apples, because fresh produce is key our mission. While each truck displays a different agricultural scene, the theme remains the same.”

Gleason worked with local photographer and SLO Food Bank volunteer Carolyn Eicher to photograph different pairs of hands holding fresh produce. Ten other individuals, each of whom have a special connection with the SLO Food Bank, volunteered as hand models. Hand models included SLO Food Bank volunteers, donors, employees, partner nonprofits, local farmer Tom Ikeda, and the lead singer of Proxima Prada, Nick Larson.

For the backdrop of the design, the SLO Food Bank worked with local farms, including Talley Farms, Rutiz Farms, First Fruits Farm, and Cal Poly, to capture panoramas of produce grown within SLO County.

Additionally, the SLO Food is also celebrating the continued support of fuel sponsor, JB Dewar. “We are honored to partner with the SLO Food Bank on the design of their new delivery trucks,” said Morgan Dewar, JB Dewar operations manager. “For the past 5 years, JB Dewar has been helping the SLO Food Bank distribute wholesome, nutritious food to our community by providing the necessary fuel to keep these trucks running. We are so excited to see them hit the road and provide even more people with reliable access to food.”

Another important partner in this project is Donahue Truck Center, an independently owned trucking company that strives to support the community they live in through their Idealease Cares program, and generously sponsored a large portion of the expenses for this project.

“Donahue Idealease is honored to partner with the wonderful staff at the SLO Food Bank for the last six years and has been partnering with Feeding America for over 30 years,” Richard Kopp, Vice President of Sales, said, “We have had the privilege to contribute, even in a small way, to the mission of making sure the San Luis Obispo community has a place they can rely on when hunger is an issue. For some, it is hard to fathom; for others, it is a concern every day. Many thanks to the people and the mission of the SLO Food Bank.”

The SLO Food Bank plans to celebrate the completion of the first wrapped truck and its first official fuel up on Friday, September 17 at JB Dewar, located at 75 Prado Rd. in San Luis Obispo at 1 p.m.

To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout San Luis Obispo County, please visit www.slofoodbank.org.

Atascadero arrest records for September 6 to 12

On Sept. 6, Barbara Diane Wilson, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm), inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship) and willful cruelty to child: possible injury/death. On Sept. 7, Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was arrested at the intersection of...
ATASCADERO, CA
Legislature passes Cunningham’s offshore wind bill

‘The Central Coast has the opportunity to be America’s Clean Energy Capital,’ said Cunningham. –Last week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that the California Legislature has passed his landmark bill to grow California’s offshore wind industry and create jobs. If the bill is signed by the Governor, California will have a commitment to offshore wind in state law for the first time.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Cunningham votes to fund wildfire prevention projects

California should be treating a million acres a year in order to limit catastrophic fire danger, says Stanford institute. –This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has voted to increase funding for wildfire prevention projects. Specifically, SB 155 will continuously appropriate $200 million towards wildfire prevention projects each year through the 2028-29 fiscal year.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
North County four-chamber mixer happening Wednesday

Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton and San Miguel Chambers to meet at Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles. –Members of the North County community are invited to attend the 9th Annual North County Membership Mixer co-hosted by four area chambers of commerce: Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Miguel and Templeton. This dynamic event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Broken Earth Winery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Part of Atascadero Rock Snake relocated for roadwork

F-14 roadwork to begin on Marchant Way & Pismo Ave. –The City of Atascadero is starting the segment of the 2021 F-14 roadwork that includes Marchant Way and Pismo Avenue, including roadwork to be done around a portion of Atascadero Lake. Preliminary work, including milling the existing asphalt, will begin...
ATASCADERO, CA
Local agencies sending personnel to aid with Caldor Fire

Personnel will be assisting with evacuations, road closures, and other assistance. –On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deployed personnel to provide mutual aid assistance to El Dorado County, in response to the growing Caldor Fire. Included in the deployment were 12 members of the sheriff’s office, along...
ATASCADERO, CA
Atascadero holding job fair in late September

–A citywide job fair is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Sunken Gardens in front of Atascadero City Hall. This job fair is a joint effort by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and Eckerd Connects and is sponsored by the Department of State Hospitals – Atascadero. The event provides a platform for businesses that are hiring to meet potential employees and for job seekers to discover employment opportunities. All businesses in the Atascadero area are eligible to participate and invited to visit atascaderochamber.org to register. Participation is free, but businesses must register by Sunday, Sept. 26.
ATASCADERO, CA
Relay for Life returns on Sept. 11

–Relay for Life of North County has returned to Paso Robles after the event was held in Atascadero for a couple of years. This year’s event will be held at LeVigne Winery at 5115 Buena Vista Drive on September 11 from 4-9 p.m. Walter and Sylvia Fillipini from LeVigne will provide free appetizers. During the day, wine and pizza will be available for sale.
ATASCADERO, CA
Road trip: Top five things to do in Monterey this coming fall

–While many people prepare to bid farewell to summer, the fall brings to Monterey County, Calif., the area’s ‘second summer’ and its warmest temperatures of the year. These optimal conditions and fewer crowds make it the perfect season to explore the amazing natural beauty of this iconic central coast destination. To help travelers plan their perfect getaway, Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Monterey County CVB) has compiled the top five things for visitors to do in the destination this fall.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Big Creek Lumber reopens school garden grant program

–Big Creek Lumber Company has announced the return of their School Garden Grant Program for 2021. These redwood garden beds provide opportunities for students and teachers to learn about plant biology, to discuss how food is grown, and to learn about the interaction between plants, water and sunshine. Students may also be able to assist in the construction of the garden beds.
AGRICULTURE
