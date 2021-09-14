Tomlin Liked Spirit, Demeanor, Physicality Of Steelers’ New O-Line In Week 1 Against Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers started their 2021 regular season this past Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, and that game included the team having to play an offensive line that not only included two rookies and a second-year player, but one that didn’t get a chance to build much continuity through training camp and the preseason. The Steelers still managed to win their Sunday game against the Bills even though the offensive line didn’t play great overall. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference, and during it he was asked to assess the play of the offensive line against the Bills on the road this past Sunday.