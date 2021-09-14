Why Zayn Malik slams Queen Elizabeth II in vulgar new song

designerzcentral

Zayn Malik, the British star, has returned, and he isn’t afraid to call out some people.

In a trio of new rap tracks, the former member of One Direction fired direct shots at X Factor mogul Simon Cowell, rapper Kanye West, and even Queen Elizabeth II.

In his song, Believe Me, the Dusk Till Dawn vocalist also took a shot at his old boss’ record label, stating, “Glad we left the Syco.”

Devoted fans of the now-defunct band One Direction will recall that the former American Idol judge is credited with the band’s creation.

Apart from Cowell, Malik did not spare Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, rapping, “[expletive] the Queen, she gon’ knight ’em for their aggression.”

The Pillow Talk singer, 28, then took a shot at Kanye West in his song Grimes, singing, “[expletive] Kanye, beat him by farting.”