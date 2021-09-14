CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council approves plan to deter street racing

By City News Staff
 7 days ago
| Photo by  Chris Yarzab  via  Flickr  ( CC BY 2.0 )

The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Tuesday aimed at curbing illegal street racing by adding deterrents at common locations of races.

The motion was introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who noted that street racing typically happens in areas with wide, straight roads that have low levels of traffic and easy access to freeways and major roadways that allow participants to quickly disperse.

Traffic calming measures — such as street humps, rumble strips, raised center medians, curb extensions and traffic circles — could be engineered in these areas to deter racing, Rodriguez’s office said.

The motion, which was seconded by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, instructed the Department of Transportation, the Bureau of Street Services, the Los Angeles Police Department Street Racing Task Force, the Bureau of Engineering and the Los Angeles Fire Department to collaborate on a report with recommendations for such measures that could be implemented in areas with frequent illegal street racing.

Recommendations would include temporary devices that could be installed and removed from the areas, and the report would feature a map overlaying known racing corridors and intersections with traffic data from Vision Zero, Los Angeles’ mission to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025.

“Enforcement cannot be the only solution,” Rodriguez said after introducing the motion on Aug. 3. “We need to also include a proactive approach using street design elements that make it difficult for drivers to conduct the type of street takeovers and speed events that are endangering our communities.”

The motion also instructed LADOT and the LAPD’s Racing Task Force to meet each quarter and report to council member’s offices on street racing data in their respective districts.

HeySoCal

Monrovia eviction moratorium repealed for commercial tenants

The Monrovia City Council adopted the Urgency Ordinance No. 2020-08U on Sept. 7, 2021, which repeals the emergency moratorium on the eviction of commercial tenants for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 financial hardships and “no-fault” commercial evictions. The City Council recognized the potential threat to public health and safety...
MONROVIA, CA
HeySoCal

LAFD firefighters file court papers challenging city’s vaccine mandate

Court papers were filed Friday on behalf of hundreds of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters who want a judge to set aside the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The still-unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was brought on behalf of 529 firefighters who are members of the nonprofit Firefighters4Freedom Foundation. They seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction prohibiting the city from demanding that firefighters receive a COVID-19 shot as a condition of continued employment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council president announces she won’t run for mayor in 2022

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced Thursday she will not run for mayor in 2022. “After all we’ve been through as a city, and all we have left to do to recover from this pandemic, L.A. needs stability and steady leadership. I am not worried about what’s next — I’m focused on right now and I know I can best serve our city’s hardworking people and families as their council president,” Martinez said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

L.A. County to ban oil, gas wells in unincorporated areas

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to ban new oil and gas wells and phase out existing wells in unincorporated areas. Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who recommended the move, said the negative health effects of such operations are now well-established. “The scientific and health findings are clear,” Mitchell...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
