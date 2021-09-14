CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping students safe and in school are priorities. Vaccines for younger kids would help.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of the nation’s 55 million school-age children have returned to classrooms, and that is cause for cautious celebration. The start of school in many places across the country was far from smooth, and there clearly are issues that need to be better addressed. But last year — which saw schools shuttered by the pandemic, face-to-face instruction replaced with improvised online education, kids cut off from friends and school supports — was calamitous.

