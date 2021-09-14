CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

By By Matias Grez, CNN
kq2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys. With practically his first touch of the match, the Portuguese forward turned home a stunning ball from international teammate Bruno Fernandes to open his account in this season's competition, with the strike coming 12 years and 132 days after his last United goal in the Champions League.

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic considers himself 'the best player in the world' and the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as veteran striker insists 'I have nothing less than them'... despite never winning the Champions League or Ballon d'Or

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he should be considered the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the debate over the world's greatest player. The 39-year-old Swedish striker, still going strong at AC Milan, has enjoyed a hugely successful career at nine clubs in seven countries, scoring 502 goals. Yet despite...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jesse Lingard
thequakercampus.org

Messi and Ronaldo’s New Look on the Field

Summertime always brings amazing and surprising transfers in the world of soccer. This is when teams go out to look for players that will help them with their respective leagues’s upcoming season. This transfer season was like no other, with, arguably, the biggest thing to happen in years: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in the same transfer window for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Young Boys stun Manchester United at the death

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign got off to a nightmare start as Jordan Siebatcheu’s stoppage-time strike earned Young Boys a famous 2-1 victory against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 10 men in Switzerland.Three-and-a-half months on from losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, the Red Devils were on course to return to continental action with a straightforward win after Cristiano Ronaldo’s early opener.The Portuguese’s 135th Champions League goal came as the returning forward equalled Iker Casillas’ appearance record in the competition, but the 36-year-old will want to forget his 177th match.Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 35th minute sending off for a rash challenge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Young Boys: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes substitutions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Manchester United have to "look after" Cristiano Ronaldo following his substitution in a calamitous stoppage-time defeat to Young Boys.United made a poor start to their Champions League campaign in Bern, surrending a 1-0 lead through Ronaldo's opening goal after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off during the first half.Jordan Siebatcheu’s last gasp winner came after Solskjaer had replaced Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the 72nd-minute. Jesse Lingard - Ronaldo's replacement - played the Young Boys striker in with a backpass.Solskjaer's game management was questioned after the Europa League defeat to Villarreal in May and is under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss#Portuguese#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of their opening Champions League defeat behind them as they visit West Ham.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were stunned by Young Boys in Bern as their European campaign got off to a poor start.Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half of that encounter but will be available as Manchester United bid to continue their unbeaten league start.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEWest Ham, also yet to be beaten in the Premier League, will be missing Michail Antonio after the striker was sent off at Southampton.Here’s all the information you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s Phil Jones responds to Rio Ferdinand’s ‘waste of time’ comments after injury woes

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has responded to ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand’s remarks about him being a “waste of time” at the club.The 29-year-old, who turned out for the under-23s side on Saturday, has not played for the first team since January 2020 due to serious injury problems.And last month Ferdinand hit out at Jones by calling for him to leave Old Trafford as he was taking up a place in the squad that could be used for a young player coming through.Jones, who played alongside Ferdinand at United, has now given his take on the comments.Speaking to The Times, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats lead tributes to Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats Alan Mullery and Sir Geoff Hurst have hailed “the best goalscorer to ever play” and “terrific guy” Jimmy Greaves as tributes poured in following the death of the former Spurs striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Mullery told Sky Sports: “I am at Brighton, looking at the pitch and can picture Jimmy on the field, side-footing the ball past the keeper....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Daniel Farke won’t ‘bury’ Norwich after losing start continues

Daniel Farke insists he will not “bury his players alive” as Norwich look to get their season on track with victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.The Canaries have lost their opening five Premier League games of the campaign and sit rock bottom of the table.Conversely, Liverpool visit Carrow Road for their third-round tie sitting joint-top having beaten Crystal Palace on Saturday.Norwich had a tough start to life back in the top flight, losing to the Reds, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal in their first four games.Defeat at home to newly-promoted Watford last time out was a more difficult pill...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leon Bailey reveals he sustained injury while scoring first goal for Aston Villa

Leon Bailey admitted he injured himself while scoring during his match-winning cameo for Aston Villa The forward was on the pitch for just 21 minutes but grabbed a goal and an assist as Villa scored three times in nine minutes to beat Everton 3-0.Bailey netted his first goal since his £25million summer move from Bayer Leverkusen but was forced off soon after on Saturday.“The injury was actually from the shot – I think I hit it too hard so I started feeling a little stiff in my quad. But I don’t think it should be anything serious,” he told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edouard Mendy was in too much pain to play in Chelsea’s win over Tottenham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not feel comfortable playing in the 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The Senegal international missed the London derby victory with a knock he picked up in midweek against Zenit St Petersburg and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who kept a clean sheet.Mendy’s omission was a surprise, but Tuchel said he was not right for the game that was decided by second-half goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.“We tried throughout the week and on Saturday in training it was so-so,” the German said.Clean sheet vibes. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Bq17wiCB1K— Chelsea FC...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ilkay Gundogan: Man City midfielder joins lengthening injury list

Manchester City’s injury problems are mounting ahead of a crucial week of big matches with the news that Ilkay Gundogan is the latest player needing treatment.City boss Pep Guardiola hinted the Germany midfielder was nursing a problem following Saturday’s goalless draw with Southampton.Guardiola was already without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko against the Saints.City face a tough run of away games with Chelsea (25 September), Paris Saint-Germain (28 September) and Liverpool (3 October) all coming within an nine-day period, but first host Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.Guardiola insists his injury list is so bad...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy