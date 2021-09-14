CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul: “Significant Progress” Made in Rent Relief Program for New Yorkers

By Lucas Day
Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced significant progress in providing pandemic relief to impacted New Yorkers through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Excluded Workers Program. The amount of pandemic-related emergency rental assistance paid out has nearly doubled in the past three weeks — growing to $399 million — enabling tenants at risk for eviction to stay in their homes and helping struggling landlords to recoup unpaid rent. Beginning Wednesday, September 15, middle-income renters previously ineligible for assistance can begin applying for $125 million in state funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Additionally, while some is undergoing final verification, Governor Hochul announced that over $1.05 billion in Excluded Workers Program funds have been approved for distribution to date.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

