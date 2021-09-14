Gov. Hochul: “Significant Progress” Made in Rent Relief Program for New Yorkers

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the Biden administration to allow vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S. for non-essential travel through all ports of entry. Gillibrand says the land border closure has placed severe economic strains on the supply chains of New York businesses, hospitals, and medical equipment providers that rely on travel across the northern border to stay afloat and produce essential goods and services. Cross-border families, including those of service members at Fort Drum, are separated by this policy unless they can afford air travel. The closure and loss of Canadian business cost the U.S. economy $1.5 billion each month and $665-855 million annually in Erie County alone. Gillibrand, along with several of her Democratic colleagues, asked President Biden to lift travel restrictions, create a public plan to reopen land ports of entry to vaccinated Canadians, and appoint an interagency lead to spearhead coordination.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO