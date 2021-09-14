8 Things to do in your Yard this Month in Raleigh

It’s time to prepare for fall! Start planting, pulling up the old, and evaluating your space in time for cooler weather ahead. Did a summer of gardening do you in? The heat and humidity were brutal — and paired with flourishing weeds, thirsty flowers, and even thirstier mosquitos, you might be grateful that the big growing season is done. As the flowers and leaves begin to fade, take your time to enjoy the cooler weather to take your time planning, prepping, and pruning for next year.