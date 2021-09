SEGA and developer Creative Assembly have announced that Total War: WARHAMMER III will not meet its 2021 launch target, and will be delayed to early 2022. The game was originally announced early this year, with a 2021 release window target. But the developers say that additional time is needed. "The new date will make for a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer. We don’t consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop’s fantasy universe to Total War," said the company in a statement.

