Edmonton Oilers Celebrating a Goal. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The start of the NHL regular season is now less than one month away. The Edmonton Oilers still have rookie camp, training camp, and the preseason to go till they open the season at home against the Vancouver Canucks on October 13 at 8 PM MST. Till then there are several things to keep an eye on. Here are 5 of the more important things to watch for.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO