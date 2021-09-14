7 Great Fall Break Ideas
Hey parents - it's time to start planning for Fall Break!. No matter exactly how your fall break takes shape - one week, two weeks, a quick couple of days off work with the kids - we invite you to spend part of it here in Morgan County. Whether you're planning a couple of days away from home, a quick day trip or a full week of time off, you'll find loads of family fun and seasonal fall activities to fill your Fall Break right here in Morgan County. We've highlighted some of our favorites for you right here. Embrace the season, complete with traditional autumn activities and the signature flavors of fall!www.visitmorgancountyin.com
Comments / 0