“In the end, our goal is to win the Stanley Cup,” said Dubas during the Bob McCown Podcast. “That can only be achieved in the playoffs. When we don’t reach that in the playoffs, I think you have to be very realistic and objective in saying you fell short.” But he didn’t stop there, adding, “it is certainly fair to say that if there aren’t changes in our performance, in the end, there will be changes to the organization. I think that comes with the territory of operating in a market like this and operating with a team that hasn’t reached its potential in the playoffs thus far.”

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO