Zambia says it will restore ‘sanity’ to rattled mining sector
By Reuters
mining.com
7 days ago
Zambia’s newly-appointed mines minister said on Tuesday that the government will ensure stability and predictability in the mining sector, seeking to allay fears of royalty hikes. Paul Kabuswe also said the government must root out corruption in mining, which is the engine of Zambia’s economy. “We may not do everything...
Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
Russia is considering a new profit tax for a very small number of companies to stimulate them to invest more at home and pay less in dividends, finance minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday. The proposal is being discussed as part of possible government changes to some taxes for...
LUSAKA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Zambia's mines minister Paul Kabuswe on Monday criticised the previous administration's push to liquidate Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) unit, which sparked years of wrangling between the company and government. Vedanta and the Zambian government have been in a legal dispute over the mine and...
Singapore, September 20 (ANI): Water management is among the top environmental risks for countries and sectors in Asia, according to Moody's Investors Service. Of 25 economies in the region, it identified 10 that have highly negative or very highly negative exposure to water management risks -- including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.
Ghana has picked Rocksure International as a strategic partner to build a mine and refinery in a bid to develop an industry out of its untapped bauxite reserves. The Accra-based company will own a 70% stake in the project and the state-owned Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corp. will have the remaining 30%, according to an emailed statement Thursday.
Ecuador expects four major mining projects to start production by the end of President Guillermo Lasso’s first term in 2025, as the conservative leader seeks to diversify the economy before oil exports, the natural resources ministry said on Friday. Lasso, a former banker who took office in May, is seeking...
Guinea’s military ruler urged miners to support the local economy, even as he reassured the industry that production would be allowed to continue unhindered following a September 5 coup. “The country has undisputed mining potential, but the populations remain in visible poverty,” said Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of an...
Guinea’s military rulers provided “strong reassurance” to mining companies at a meeting Thursday after last week’s coup, said an official at the nation’s biggest bauxite producer. The new leadership “reinforced the message from their first speech reassuring the mining sector about its importance and that miners will be allowed to...
Aluminum prices rose on Thursday as talks of fresh output curbs in top producer and consumer China fueled concerns about supply disruptions. Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2% to $2,899 a tonne by 0241 GMT, while the most-traded October aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2% to 22,735 yuan ($3,534.07) a tonne.
The electric vehicle sector is currently seeing a "most exciting moment," according to Bain & Company's Helen Liu. Liu, a partner at the firm, told CNBC on Tuesday that consolidation in China's EV space is "an inevitable trend," citing reasons such as the industry's capital and technology intensive nature. China's...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. During the Denver Gold Mining Forum, the Shareholders Gold Council, in their latest sector report, said that as...
A new collaboration between Curtin University and The Australian National University (ANU) aims at helping Australian miners better identify, characterize and extract critical minerals to ensure the long-term viability of the domestic minerals industry. “Curtin and ANU will make a formidable team as we look to improve the competitiveness of...
The copper price fell on Thursday after China’s state planner said a briefing that it will closely monitor market conditions and continue to release copper, aluminum and zinc from its state reserves, in an effort to overcome mismatches between supply and demand. “Currently, copper, aluminum, and zinc prices are still...
Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A | TECK.B) (NYSE: TCK), Canada’s largest diversified miner, lowered on Tuesday expected refined zinc production for 2021 as widespread wildfires in British Columbia over the summer impacted its operations. The Vancouver-based miner’s Trail Operations in BC were temporarily shut in August for about ten days due...
Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) has been hit with a A$379 million ($277.7m) bill as part of an ongoing dispute with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) dating back to 2015. The penalty relates to the denial of interest deductions on an isolated borrowing used to pay an intragroup dividend six years ago. This borrowing was repaid in 2018.
Gold smugglers in Africa’s largest economy deserve the death penalty, Nigeria’s deputy minister in charge of mining development said. Uche Ogah, minister of state for mines and steel development, told lawmakers investigating the alleged loss of $9 billion a year to illegal mining of the precious metal, according to media reports Wednesday.
The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns.
A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday.
The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile".
Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
The International Monetary Fund's board of directors met Tuesday over charges that its director, Kristalina Georgieva, pressured staff in 2017 when she was the World Bank CEO to change data in a key ranking report to paint China in a more positive light.
The board did not announce any immediate decision and said it would meet again "soon."
"The IMF's Executive Board met today for an initial briefing from the Ethics Committee on the matter related to Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva's alleged role in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 as described in the Investigation's Report," the IMF said in a statement.
It added that the board "emphasized the importance it attached to conducting a thorough, objective, and timely review and agreed to meet again soon for a further discussion."
Prices for some commodities, including iron ore and copper, take a hit on Monday, as the potential collapse of one of China’s biggest property developers fueled worries about the economy, and potential declines in construction and demand for raw materials.
