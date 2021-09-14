CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zambia says it will restore ‘sanity’ to rattled mining sector

By Reuters
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZambia’s newly-appointed mines minister said on Tuesday that the government will ensure stability and predictability in the mining sector, seeking to allay fears of royalty hikes. Paul Kabuswe also said the government must root out corruption in mining, which is the engine of Zambia’s economy. “We may not do everything...

