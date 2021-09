Defenceman Duncan Keith will be late to his first Edmonton Oilers training camp. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Keith, 38, is in quarantine until Oct. 1, after deciding to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It was confirmed Keith travelled to the United States to get a shot and has to undergo a two-week quarantine upon his return. The Oilers have only one player going into training camp who has not been fully vaccinated.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO