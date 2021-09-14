CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ulsan beats Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean team Ulsan Horang-i has kept its hopes alive for a second consecutive Asian Champions League title by beating Kawasaki Frontale 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals. Yoon Bitgaram scored the decisive spot kick for two-time winner Ulsan after the score remained 0-0 after 120 minutes at an empty Ulsan World Cup Stadium. Akihiro Ienaga, Joao Schmidt and Tatsuya Hasegawa all failed to convert for the Japanese champions.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Pohang and Jeonbuk both advance in Asian Champions League

Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors both won Wednesday to give South Korea three teams in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. Pohang, going for a record fourth continental championship, advanced with a 1-0 win at Japanese club Cerezo Osaka. Lee Seung-mo scored the only goal in the 25th minute.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#120 Minutes#Asian Champions League#Ap#South Korean#Japanese
chatsports.com

Diogo reveals Champions League aims

The Portuguese full-back made his United bow against the Swiss outfit three years ago as the Reds ran out impressive 3-0 winners. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men kick off our Group F campaign with a determination to improve on last season's disappointing group-stage exit and Dalot says everyone is focused on creating more memorable times in the tournament.
SOCCER
WFMZ-TV Online

Switzerland Soccer Champions League

New stars, old problems for Man United in Champions League. Missing out on the Champions League knockout rounds for a third straight season is unthinkable with Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United. Yet the same kind of problems carried over from last season’s failed campaign to the one that started badly Tuesday in Switzerland. Errors in defense plus lapses of discipline led to an ill-timed red card and contributed to a 2-1 loss at unheralded Young Boys. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer noted the similarities to last season. Solskjaer says "make a mistake and you get punished.”
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

What is the Champions League anthem?

The Champions League anthem is one of the most iconic in football and was first used for the competition when it was established in 1992, following the rework of what was then the European Cup. Taking inspiration from Italia 90 and Luciano Pavarotti's operatic rendition of Nessun Dorma, the Champions...
UEFA
tucsonpost.com

India beat Kuwait at Asian volleyball c'ship

Funabashi Arena [Japan], September 16 (ANI): The Indian men's volleyball team beat Kuwait 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20) in the Asian Volleyball Championship 2021 at the Funabashi Arena, Japan, on Thursday. India had earlier lost to Bahrain, Qatar and nine-time champions Japan to finish bottom of Group A. With only the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

Champions League Brings the Noise

Champions League is back and so are Musa and Ryan. There’s chat about Barcelona’s defeat to Bayern at Camp Nou (04:15), David Wagner’s Young Boys beating Manchester United (14:29), and Manchester City’s kind-of-but-not-quite demolition of RB Leipzig, with Jack Grealish scoring in his first match in the tournament (25:11). There’s also chat about Liverpool’s win over Milan (30:07), Jude Bellingham being brilliant again (32:57), and the rest of the games from midweek (38:21).
UEFA
USA Today

South Korean clubs to meet in Asian Champions League QFs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Defending champion Ulsan Hyundai was drawn Friday to face South Korean league rival Jeonbuk in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. Ulsan will be attempting to extend its 16-match winning streak in the competition. Last year, Ulsan won its second Asian Champions League title by defeating Iranian club Persepolis 2–1 in the final.
SOCCER
thetechtalk.org

Top Scorers In The History Of The Champions League

The Champions League returns to action in the edition with the highest scoring cache in history. With four of the five players who have scored the most goals in the history of the competition, and after a crazy transfer market, revolutionizing the European football scene, several teams are favorites to sit on the throne of continental football.
UEFA
USA Today

Sheriff Tiraspol beats Shakhtar on Champions League debut

TIRASPOL, Moldova (AP) — Sheriff Tiraspol had a Champions League group stage debut to remember as the team from a breakaway region of Moldova beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 on Wednesday. Two goals on quick counterattacks off crosses from full-back Cristiano propelled Sheriff to victory. Real Madrid visits Inter Milan in...
UEFA
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: The Champions League Begins

Good morning, Fear the Wall. The 2021-22 Champions League group stage officially kicked off yesterday. While Borussia Dortmund will have to wait until this evening to begin their quest for grand prize, two of the four Bundesliga clubs involved started their own campaigns, along with a host of other European clubs.
UEFA
ESPN

Real Madrid's Rodrygo strikes late to beat Inter Milan in Champions League

Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo struck an 89th-minute winner to snatch a 1-0 Champions League group-stage victory away to Internazionale on Wednesday, punishing the wasteful Italians for missing a string of chances. The Brazilian met a cushioned pass from fellow replacement Eduardo Camavinga and volleyed home in the dying minutes as...
MLS
dotesports.com

The 7 worst champions in League of Legends

Keeping up with the metagame is almost a must if you’re looking to climb up in League of Legends’ ranked ladder. Each balance patch can shift champion power rankings, and some characters may fall behind the rest of the competition. While it’s still possible to master them and carry your team, you’ll spend far more effort to get to the top.
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Caf Champions League: Hearts of Oak leave it late to beat Kamsar in Accra

The Phobians are through to the first round of the continental inter-club championship following a home win. Two late goals secured Hearts of Oak a 2-0 home win over Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League round on Sunday. When things got...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Coral – Champions League Offer

The Champions League 2021/22 gets underway on Tuesday and you don’t want to miss this Coral free bet offer! Place a £5.00+ in play bet on Champions League football this week and Coral will give us a £5.00 free bet to use on any in play football market. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy