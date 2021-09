Korn have been announced as replacements for Faith No More on System Of A Down’s U.S. tour. Faith No More were originally scheduled to co-headline the tour of the U.S. West Coast, but earlier this week frontman Mike Patton announced that due to mental health issues he would be unable to perform. In a message to fans, Mike’s Faith No More bandmates said that the disappointment of cancelling is​“an understatement”, but that their friend’s wellbeing is their priority.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO