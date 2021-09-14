CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Ng and Designer Kara Jubin Share the Story Behind Brain Dead's Womenswear Line

Cover picture for the articleVerizon Media’s In The Know has launched a new show titled Forever Emerging that explores the world of fashion with established and emerging designers. The series hones in on the importance of uplifting the talent and voices of the next generation of creatives, and how these individuals help to push the envelope when it comes to design. The first episode follows Kyle Ng of Brain Dead and Kara Jubin, the visionary behind KkCo and Brain Dead’s women’s line, as they share how they came to work together and discuss their inspirations, hobbies and shared appreciation for creating new products for Brain Dead.

