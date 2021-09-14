'What If...?': Doctor Strange faces off with evil self in midseason trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch voices Doctor Strange in the Disney+ series "What If...?" File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the remaining episodes of What If...?

The studio shared a midseason trailer for the animated Disney+ series Tuesday.

What If...? reimagines events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several MCU actors return to voice their characters, including Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

The new teaser brings together several characters in the multiverse. Carter (Atwell) is seen leading an alternate version of the Avengers, while Strange (Cumberbatch) faces off with his evil counterpart.

"Why stop at one hero when we can show you all of them?" Michael Rooker says as Yondu in a voiceover.

Disney+ said the remaining episodes will bring together "the biggest heroes of the multiverse as they navigate alternate realities on a collision course toward an unforgettable finale."

What If...? is written and created by A.C. Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews. The series returns with a new episode Wednesday on Disney+.