Cars

Light-duty truck electrification

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight-duty trucks, vans and pick-ups are all going electric. Automotive World’s latest special report explores why the sector has attracted so much attention from both existing and start-up manufacturers; how a battery powertrain will rethink vehicle design; and why shorter, regular routes could make the transition painless for fleets. In...

Volta Trucks partners with Sibros to deliver fully connected vehicle systems to electric commercial vehicle fleets

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced that Sibros, a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems, will provide Sibros’ connected software-based solutions for the Volta Zero – the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle created specifically for city centre freight distribution.
CleanTechnica

WattEV To Break Ground On Solar Charging Station For Heavy-Duty Trucks

California-based WattEV will begin construction next month on that state’s first solar-powered charging station exclusively for heavy-duty trucks up to 80,000 lb GVWR. Located in Bakersfield, it will feature a 5 MW solar array plus battery storage using second-life battery packs. On its website, the company says, “WattEV is speeding up the transition of US trucking transport into zero emission faster than anyone could expect. We use a combination of business and technology innovation to create infrastructure and data driven workflow that provide truckers and fleet operators the lowest total cost of ownership. Our goal is to get 12,000 HD electric transport trucks on the road in California by the end of 2030, exceeding existing forecasts.”
MotorBiscuit

The Best Heavy Duty Pickup Trucks of 2021

Heavy duty pickup trucks are great for work, towing, and carrying heavy payloads. HD trucks are among the most reliable and trustworthy trucks money can buy. Here are the best Heavy duty pickup trucks of 2021. The 2021 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD gets the job done. The 2021 Chevy Silverado...
GM Orders Dealers To Stop Selling Certain Heavy Duty Trucks

The supply of new cars and trucks is already constrained, and that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. High-demand and parts shortages are leaving dealer lots barren, and some GM dealers won’t be able to sell what’s still left on the lot. The automaker has had to issue a stop-sale order for the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD and the 2021 GMC Sierra HD, according to GM Authority.
Daimler Design Boss Says Electrification Will Kill The Traditional Sedan

The 2021 IAA in Munich is dominated by new debuts from Mercedes-Benz and no fewer than five of them are all-electric, including the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS. You don’t have to be an automotive industry specialist or analyzer to predict the future for the German automaker is strictly electric. But what does that direction mean for the design of the company?
Fleet Electrification: 4 Steps to Get Started

Fleet electrification is becoming more top of mind for businesses with mobile assets. If you're someone who is thinking about implementing electric vehicles (EVs) into their fleet, follow these steps to set up your business for success. Step 1: Understand What Your Needs Are. This first step is crucial in...
Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Electrification 101

Transportation pollution affects hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. each year and is the highest source of climate pollution in the United States. Within this sector, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (such as trucks, buses, and delivery trucks), tend to be especially intense polluters due to their use of diesel, spewing nitrogen oxides and particulate matter that can cause chronic heart and lung diseases as well as premature deaths. Diesel pollution is especially concentrated in urban areas and tends to be worse in low-income communities and communities of color.
Under power: Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents innovative solutions for the energy transition in road freight transport with fully electric vehicles

Today several vehicle innovations were presented to the public by Mercedes-Benz Trucks. In doing so, the focus was especially on the electrification of the product portfolio. The company identifies with the Paris Climate Agreement and its aim of decarbonising the sector. CO2-neutral transport on the roads by 2050 is the ultimate goal.
Honda continues drive toward electrified future

Honda today announced an initial annual sales target of 70,000 units for the Prologue SUV, Honda’s first new volume battery-electric vehicle (BEV), when it goes on sale in 2024. Following the launch of Prologue, Honda brand electrified vehicle sales will be boosted by the introduction of additional vehicles based on its new e-Architecture now being developed. This will take Honda to anticipated sales of 500,000 BEVs by 2030, and ultimately leading to 100 percent zero emission vehicles sales in North America by 2040.
Autonomous vehicle regulation

A successful deployment of automated driving systems—from Level 3 to full self-driving—will require a robust regulatory framework that provides definitive answers to new questions: who is liable in the event of a crash involving an AV? How will AV standards be upheld, and what is the process when things go wrong? And how will AVs gather the terabytes of data they need whilst protecting the privacy of users and the people around them? This latest special report from Automotive World examines the foundations now being laid in the US and Europe to handle self-driving vehicles, such that they can deliver their long-promised safety benefits.
Touch a Truck

Touch a Truck, hosted by Morristown Parks and Recreation Department, has been rescheduled to its rain date, Thursday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Frank Lorino Park. The program is designed to allow children to touch, climb and explore utility vehicles, cars, trucks and heavy machinery while learning what purpose the vehicle serves in the community. Touch a Truck is a family event, which allows everyone to learn about the services of Morristown Police Department, Morristown Public Works, Wild Building Contractors, Morristown Utilities Systems, Douglas Cherokee, Gutters and More, East TN Turf and Landscaping, GFL Environmental, West Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, EMS and Brandon Johnson Racing. There will be a special landing during the 2021 event from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Admission is free, and Snowie of Lakeway will be selling concessions. Anyone who would like more information can call (423) 586-0280 or email jgentry@mymorristown.com.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado and 2023 GMC Sierra Will Be The First Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks to Break 500 Horsepower

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado and 2023 GMC Sierra will be much different in the new model year. Though some simple changes may be coming through cosmetics and convenience features, the most important is the power. What exactly is the upgrade these trucks are getting? How much will it impact their performance, towing, and hauling capabilities? GM is making some major upgrades to its trucks that are already some of the leaders in their classes.
2021 Ford Mustang Production To Resume As Leak Has Been Repaired

As Ford Authority reported last week, a gas leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant discovered over Labor Day weekend forced the automaker to shut down the plant, work with authorities to assist in cleanup efforts, and temporarily pause 2021 Ford Mustang production. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the leak at the Flat Rock plant has been fixed, and 2021 Ford Mustang production will resume on September 20th as planned.
Toyota Outlines Its Strategy On Batteries And Electrification

Toyota's Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda has revealed the company's battery development and supply strategy "toward carbon neutrality." The plan is to significantly increase sales of electrified vehicles, reaching about 8 million units per year by 2030 (including roughly 2 million all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles). That's on top of the 18.1 million hybrids sold since the first-generation Prius in 1997.
Truck or Treat

Two Annual Kennesaw Events Return as Truck or Treat. This year, Kennesaw’s Annual Touch-A-Truck and Fall-O-Ween events have been combined for a one-day family-fun event! Join Kennesaw Parks & Rec for Truck-or-Treat on Saturday, October 16 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park!. Children can get up-close and personal...
IVECO and Nikola inaugurate joint-venture manufacturing facility for electric heavy-duty trucks in Ulm, Germany

An exciting new chapter in IVECO and Nikola Corporation’s sustainable transport story set course today in Ulm, Germany as the manufacturing facility dedicated to the Nikola Tre electric heavy-duty trucks was unveiled to the public, ready to start production by year end. A milestone reached at record speed and delivered on schedule as previously communicated by IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, and Nikola Corporation. The first Nikola Tre models produced here will be delivered to select customers in the United States in 2022. In addition to the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) production model, the next evolution of this modular heavy-duty platform was also on display to the public in the form of the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) prototype of the Nikola Tre. This subsequent model will enter production in Ulm by the end of 2023.
Fleet Electrification: A Cost and Benefits Analysis

As the adoption of electric vehicle fleets grows within the industry, some costs follow the benefits. Before responding to these changes as a company, consideration, and research of electric vehicles (EVs) is essential. Going Green with EVs. Sustainability and reduced emissions are among the top reasons companies implement EVs. According...
