Light-duty truck electrification

Touch a Truck, hosted by Morristown Parks and Recreation Department, has been rescheduled to its rain date, Thursday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Frank Lorino Park. The program is designed to allow children to touch, climb and explore utility vehicles, cars, trucks and heavy machinery while learning what purpose the vehicle serves in the community. Touch a Truck is a family event, which allows everyone to learn about the services of Morristown Police Department, Morristown Public Works, Wild Building Contractors, Morristown Utilities Systems, Douglas Cherokee, Gutters and More, East TN Turf and Landscaping, GFL Environmental, West Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, EMS and Brandon Johnson Racing. There will be a special landing during the 2021 event from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Admission is free, and Snowie of Lakeway will be selling concessions. Anyone who would like more information can call (423) 586-0280 or email jgentry@mymorristown.com.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO