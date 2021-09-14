CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Gov. Evers announces COVID testing requirement for state workers

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOGFf_0bvr8CiP00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is ordering all executive branch employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 tests if they haven't submitted their vaccination status or aren't fully vaccinated.

Evers' administration announced the mandate Tuesday. The requirement will go into effect October 18 and apply to all executive branch employees, interns and contractors.

Almost 70% of the 30,000-plus executive branch employees had self-reported they had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sept. 10.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 11

Randy
6d ago

Glad to see this that it so important the mandate will start in late October so must not be to important so I will be able to not get my shot ever and still be safe so glad your all trying to keep me free and safe because I will never take the vaccine

Reply
12
Alex G
6d ago

all the illegals and Taliban will not be mandatory or require wearing mask totally unreal!! so that's telling me something's going on with the US and globally population control and depopulation

Reply
4
Deidrea Anne
6d ago

Are all the illegals you let in getting the same treatment??

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
Madison, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Executive Branch#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy