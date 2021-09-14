CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Bucks to host job fair Wednesday

By Jodie Filenius
 7 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting a job fair Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the atrium.

Pay starts at $14 an hour with a dollar increase after six months of employment. Jobs include retail, security, guest services and housekeeping positions with year-round and part-time roles.

In addition to that career fair, the Milwaukee Bucks will be at the Diversity Employment Day Career Fair at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jobs include marketing, sales, ticketing and other departments.

Job-seekers should apply online ahead of time and bring a copy of their resume. Masks are required, and on-site vaccinations will be available.

