Tallahassee, FL- “Did not have our team ready to play today,” said Mike Norvell after the game. That unpreparedness was evident from the start in FSU’s 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State. On offense, the ‘Noles committed penalty after penalty, had more than a handful of drops, and could never find a rhythm. For most of the night, FSU’s defense was solid, but undisciplined play and blown coverages cost them. Six days after the Seminoles nearly took down a top-10 team, they suffered their first ever loss to a FCS opponent. FSU is 0-2 on the season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO