Country star trivia

By Cillea Houghton
y100fm.com
 8 days ago

On this day in 1979, "The Gambler" was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Can you name the legendary singer? ANSWER: Kenny Rogers.

www.y100fm.com

Comments / 0

Kenny Rogers
