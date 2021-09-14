Jay-Z Joins Mariah Carey As One Of The Few Artists To Have Top 10 Hits Across Four Decades

Jay-Z ’s feature on Drake ’s Certified Lover Boy marks his first top 10 hit since appearing on Beyoncé’s 2013 hit, “Drunk In Love,” which peaked No. 2 in 2014. This feat now has him in the ranks with Mariah Carey as one of the artists to have Top 10 hits in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. Coincidentally, Jay-Z earned his first of four No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 when he collaborated with Carey on 1999’s “Heartbreaker,” the lead single from her Rainbow album. The song spent 22 weeks on the chart.

This week (Sept. 18), “Love All” from Drake’s newest LP peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and is also the Brooklyn native’s 22nd Top 10 hit. Hov would’ve had his 23rd Top 10 hit with his feature on Kanye West ’s “Jail” off the Donda album, but his name doesn’t appear on the official tracklisting; thus, making him wait a week for his feature to count— according to Uproxx.

Overall, the billionaire’s guest spot on “Love All” is his 103rd Hot 100 entry and places him in the tenth position of all-time. As of March, Drake broke the record for most Hot 100 entries, beating out the Glee cast. The Blueprint rapper does hold the record for most No. 1 albums by a hip-hop artist and by a solo artist. The only artist to land more No. 1 albums are The Beatles who secured 19 chart-topping albums during their tenure.