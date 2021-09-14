CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jay-Z Joins Mariah Carey As One Of The Few Artists To Have Top 10 Hits Across Four Decades

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAP0C_0bvr5Bj300

Jay-Z ’s feature on Drake ’s Certified Lover Boy marks his first top 10 hit since appearing on Beyoncé’s 2013 hit, “Drunk In Love,” which peaked No. 2 in 2014. This feat now has him in the ranks with Mariah Carey as one of the artists to have Top 10 hits in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. Coincidentally, Jay-Z earned his first of four No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 when he collaborated with Carey on 1999’s “Heartbreaker,” the lead single from her Rainbow album. The song spent 22 weeks on the chart.

This week (Sept. 18), “Love All” from Drake’s newest LP peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and is also the Brooklyn native’s 22nd Top 10 hit. Hov would’ve had his 23rd Top 10 hit with his feature on Kanye West ’s “Jail” off the Donda album, but his name doesn’t appear on the official tracklisting; thus, making him wait a week for his feature to count— according to Uproxx.

Overall, the billionaire’s guest spot on “Love All” is his 103rd Hot 100 entry and places him in the tenth position of all-time. As of March, Drake broke the record for most Hot 100 entries, beating out the Glee cast. The Blueprint rapper does hold the record for most No. 1 albums by a hip-hop artist and by a solo artist. The only artist to land more No. 1 albums are The Beatles who secured 19 chart-topping albums during their tenure.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
Billboard

Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak & More Remember Michael K. Williams: 'Legends Never Die'

Michael K. Williams, who was best known for his portrayal of Omar Little on HBO's The Wire, was found dead at his Brooklyn home on Monday (Sept. 6). He was 54. Not long after news of his death broke, musicians started paying tribute to the Emmy-nominated actor, who is up for this year's supporting actor award for his portrayal of Montrose Freeman on HBO's Lovecraft Country.
CELEBRITIES
Revolver

See Paul McCartney Join Linkin Park and Jay-Z for "Numb," "Yesterday" Medley in 2006

In many ways, it's still hard to believe that when Jay-Z was the most popular rapper in the world, he decided to team up with nu-metal torchbearers Linkin Park for the Collision Course collaborative EP. The 2004 project that spawned the mega-hit "Numb/Encore," a remix of Linkin Park's also-beloved 2003 hit, "Numb," remains one of the most notable mainstream metal releases of the 21st century.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Joins Mariah Carey In Latest Billboard Hot 100 Milestone

Drake was named Billboard's Artist Of The Decade earlier this summer after an unmatched run on the Billboard chart. It seems his run will continue for the foreseeable future following the success of Certified Lover Boywhich charted all 21 songs on the Hot 100. He currently occupies nine spots on the top 10 on this week's chart which is rounded out by "Love All" ft. Jay-Z. While it's rare to see any artist claim that many spots on the Hot 100, the achievement also helped Hov make Billboard history, as well.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uproxx#Beyonce#Mariahcarey#Billboardcharts
warm1069.com

‘Glitter’ turns 20: How Mariah Carey’s 2001 album went from flop to cult classic

Twenty years ago Saturday, Mariah Carey’s most maligned and misunderstood album, Glitter, was released. Here’s the story of this project, which is now a cult classic. Mariah had been planning a movie and soundtrack project called All that Glitters since 1997, but didn’t get a chance to work on it until she signed a new five-album, $100 million contract with Virgin Records in April of 2001.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Mariah Carey's 'Glitter' at 20: How It Sparkled to Life After Nearly Two Decades

Carey's performance of "Never Too Far"/"Last Night a DJ Saved My Life"/"Loverboy"/"Didn't Mean to Turn You On" was the acknowledgment many Lambs had been wanting ever since Glitter – both the film and accompanying soundtrack – had curtailed the star's imperial phase in troubling fashion. In fact, it was a campaign driven by such fans that helped Carey to embrace her annus horribilis nearly two decades on.
CELEBRITIES
okcheartandsoul.com

Jay-Z makes history, reaching ‘Billboard’ top 10 in four consecutive decades

Jay-Z has set another chart record: He’s reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in four consecutive decades. The Roc Nation CEO is featured on Drake’s “Love All,” from the Certified Lover Boy album, which debuted this week at number ten. Hova joins Mariah Carey as the only artist to earn top-ten singles in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s, according to Chart Data. His top tens include “Heartbreaker” in 1999 with Mariah, “Empire State of Mind” in 2009 with Alicia Keys, and “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, in 2013.
NFL
Vibe

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is First Song In History To Reach 15x-Platinum Status

Lil Nas X’s record-breaking debut single continues to make history. “Old Town Road” has been officially certified 15x-platinum by the RIAA with 15 million certified units. The musician’s breakout hit earned the official certification on Sept. 17, the same day he released his debut album Montero. The massively successful song now stands as the highest-ranked certification in RIAA history, beating itself for the previous record when “Old Town Road” hit 14x-platinum in January. In October 2019, the country-hip-hop fusion track was named certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the first song of that year to do so....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mic

Mariah Carey's 'Glitter' era deserved better

Two decades after I first watched Mariah Carey's debut feature film Glitter, one scene remains locked in my mind. Carey's character Billie Frank stares sheepishly into the eyes of producer and boyfriend Julian "Dice" Black before delivering an impromptu performance of "Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)" — complete with a soaring whistle note at the end. As an MTV-era 12-year-old, it was a given that I’d ask my dad to rent the movie for me from Blockbuster when it was finally available on DVD in the winter of 2002 — just a few months after its September 21 theatrical release in the United States.
MUSIC
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Jay-Z Joins Billboard Top Ten Club

Drake has helped Jay-Z’s status! Thanks to Hov’s verse on Drake’s Love All, and the song landing on Billboard’s top 10, Jay has entered exclusive company. He has become the latest artist to have top ten singles in four decades. The 90s, 00s, 10s, and 20s…Jay has been there. Other artists to accomplish the rare feat include Mariah Carey and his wife, Beyonce. Technically, Bey was a top 10 in the 90s with Destiny’s Child, but it still counts for us.
MUSIC
Billboard

Mariah Carey's 'Emotions' at 30: Tracks Ranked Worst to Best

Like Mariah’s seminal 1997 album Butterfly, however, Emotions is a truly special entry in the singer’s catalog, not just because it produced three of her absolute best singles – “Emotions,” “Can’t Let Go,” and “Make It Happen” – but also due to the strength of its deep cuts. In the span of just 10 songs, Mariah effortlessly traverses R&B, disco, gospel and jazz, and does it all with the same keen pop sensibility that would inform her forays into hip-hop and house music.
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Durk Set To Have The Most Billboard Hot 100 Rap Hits Of 2021

Despite recent blockbuster releases from Drake and Kanye West over the past month, Lil Durk remains atop the Billboard Hot 100 pyramid with the most entries on the chart of any rapper in 2021. The Chicago rapper, who has rode the momentum built during a breakout year in 2020 and continued his ascent to mega-stardom with 37 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and counting, has maintained pole position amid the buzz surrounding both Certified Lover Boy and DONDA. Drake, who just so happens to have helped earn Durkio his two highest entries of his career on the Hot 100 chart, is...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

20 Wild Secrets About Mariah Carey's Movie Glitter

Watch: See Mariah Carey's Daughter in 1st Modeling Campaign. If it's been your fantasy to learn what really went on behind the scenes of the movie Glitter, we're about to come along and be your hero. Mariah Carey's infamous film, centering on a down-on-her-luck singer in the 1980s who discovers...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

133
Followers
264
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy