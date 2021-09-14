T-Mobile Park to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, will host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, according to several confirmed sources. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. This will be the second time the ballpark has hosted the MLB All-Star Game. The first was in 2001 when the ballpark was known as Safeco Field. It was best known as the final All-Star Game for two legends of the game, Cal Ripken Jr. (who homered to drive in the first run of the game) and Tony Gwynn. It was a big night for the Mariners on the field, with Freddy García the winning pitcher and Kazuhiro Sasaki picking up the save. Seattle also hosted the All-Star Game in 1979 at the Kingdome. The Mets’ Lee Mazzilli was the star in a 7-6 NL win, tying the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer and then walking in the winning run off the Yankees’ Ron Guidry.