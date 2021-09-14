CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

T-Mobile Park to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, will host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, according to several confirmed sources. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. This will be the second time the ballpark has hosted the MLB All-Star Game. The first was in 2001 when the ballpark was known as Safeco Field. It was best known as the final All-Star Game for two legends of the game, Cal Ripken Jr. (who homered to drive in the first run of the game) and Tony Gwynn. It was a big night for the Mariners on the field, with Freddy García the winning pitcher and Kazuhiro Sasaki picking up the save. Seattle also hosted the All-Star Game in 1979 at the Kingdome. The Mets’ Lee Mazzilli was the star in a 7-6 NL win, tying the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer and then walking in the winning run off the Yankees’ Ron Guidry.

ballparkdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
wmleader.com

Mariners inch closer in wild-card chase, top D’backs 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Tom Murphy hit a two-run home run in the second inning and added a solo shot in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Friday night for their eighth win in 11 games. Seattle continued to inch closer in the AL wild-card...
MLB
Seattle Times

Photos: Mariners get closer to Wild Card spot with win

After an offseason of discontent, have the Seahawks and Russell Wilson found the right recipe for success?. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Democrat

Painting the AL wild-card picture: Can the Oakland A’s get back into a top spot?

The A’s are into the final month of the season scrambling for their playoff lives. Oakland emerged from Labor Day weekend 3.5 games out of the second willd-card spot in the American League and sit fifth in the wild-card race overall. It wasn’t that long ago that a division title seemed easily in reach.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Ripken Jr.
Person
Freddy García
Person
Ron Guidry
Person
Lee Mazzilli
Person
Kazuhiro Sasaki
Person
Tony Gwynn
MLB

Bid on limited-edition T-Mobile Park NFTs

MLB has partnered with Candy Digital to release unique NFT editions for all 30 MLB teams as part of the MLB Stadium Series, giving fans the chance to bid on digital collectibles featuring artwork of each team’s venue created by renowned digital artist S. Preston, who is known for his minimalist designs.
MLB
chatsports.com

Haunted right field at T-Mobile park giveth, taketh, Mariners lose 8-4

The right field corner at T-Mobile Park is an odd little place, with its Grandma’s Attic-esque corner and jigsaw puzzle shape. With no bullpen or batter’s eye garden, right fielders at T-Mobile are subject to the cheers and boos of the crowd with little buffer zone, sometimes literally having to get up close and personal with fans as they try to track balls into the right field corner.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Park#Mlb All Star Game#All Star Games#The Seattle Mariners#Espn#Kingdome#Mets#Yankees#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Philadelphia Phillies#Citizens Bank Park#Globe Life Field
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
mediaite.com

WATCH: Pitcher Throws the Ultimate Blooper and Nearly Hits Himself with WORST Pitch in MLB History

Trailing the Oakland A’s 7-4 Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals brought in left-hander Jake Brentz to pitch the sixth inning. Brentz, who was celebrating his 27th birthday, got off to a strong start, opening the inning by getting A’s batter Starling Marte to swing and miss at the first pitch. But his second pitch – well that one was juuuuuust a bit outside. Technically it was inside on the righty hitter, but regardless, it wasn’t what the Royals catcher called for.
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy