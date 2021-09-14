CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orion, IL

Orion wrapping up 7th Street project

geneseorepublic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrion trustees approving payment of $222,583.27 to Valley Construction for the Seventh Street project, which is now open to traffic. Trustee Neal Nelson said the punch list for the project is dwindling. The street looks nice, grass is coming in and signs are up. Street Superintendent Neil Dahl met with engineer Shane Larson to discuss extending sidewalks farther than planned along the street. A drainage issue has to be resolved. Even with the extra work, the project will come in under budget.

