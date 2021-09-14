CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most talented Georgia Bulldogs football team ever? Shane Beamer thinks so

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has lofty praise for the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs. How high? Try best ever for the red and black. Head coach Kirby Smart “may have, probably does have, the most talented football team in the history of Georgia football, and that’s not an embellishment,” Beamer told reporters on Tuesday. “From top to bottom, the 11 that start on 11 and 11 that start on defense, all of their special teams units, the depth that they have, the size, the physicality, the speed.”

