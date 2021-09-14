iME Lists on AscendEX

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the iMe token (LIME) under the pair USDT/LIME on September 14 at 1 p.m. UTC. The pair USDTLIME will be listed on the AscendEX platfrom. iMe is an innovative, Telegram-based messaging platform with extended functionality and DeFi capabilities. iMe is the only...
As the race for the foremost blockchain solution heats, more crypto projects continue to throw their hats into the ring. The efforts of some blockchain projects cannot be overemphasized. Bitcoin’s influence on the market has facilitated the unparalleled exponential growth that the crypto industry has enjoyed over the last decade. This growth is despite the novel cryptocurrency’s shortcomings. Even though Bitcoin’s dominance by market capitalization has slowly waned over time, its hold over the future of blockchain technology remains ever strong.
Amasa is proud to announce the successful closure of a $1.5 million funding round. This early injection of capital from strategic supporters will help Amasa introduce investment streaming to the world, empowering people to harness the wealth-building potential of micro income streams and DeFi. Specifically, these funds will be used...
Efforts to expand Bitcoin’s functionality for payments, smart contracts and Web 3.0 are well underway, opening the door to wider mainstream adoption. Dfinity Foundation’s Internet Computer blockchain is bringing smart-contract capabilities to the Bitcoin (BTC) network, potentially opening the door to new use cases for the premier cryptocurrency. Internet Computer...
Bit2Me, the Spanish company that offers technological financial services based on cryptocurrencies, has closed the third phase of its ICO (Initial Coin Offering) in just 38 seconds. Raising a total of €17.5 million in less than three minutes between the three public sale phases that took place throughout September 2021.
As the pandemic marches on, audiences are doubling down on streaming and still very hungry for their favorite genres of entertainment.
At Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank from Sept. 22-23, industry experts will break down the impact of the continuing pandemic and other forces on viewing habits and content creation online.
Entertainment executives, creative talent and others will come together for two days to discuss strategies and developments that are creating new opportunities for film, TV, music, video games and other entertainment areas.
Over the past year and a half, many streamers have seen their audiences change in...
Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have continued their rapid expansion throughout 2021. These assets and their underlying technology seem to have countless use cases and applications for the benefit of its users. Online gaming has benefited from the rise of this new asset class. Funtoken.io, an online gaming platform leveraging the...
Layer-2-based DeFi and DEX platforms have seen an incredible surge in user activity, revenue and total value locked since the launch of Arbitrum and Avalanche’s cross-chain bridge. In the increasingly competitive landscape of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, protocol innovation and the ability to solve the biggest problems facing the crypto...
Sorare attained a $4.3 billion valuation with a Series B funding round led by the Tokyo-based holding company. Sorare, a marketplace for nonfungible token (NFT) trading cards, has raised $680 million in a Series B funding round led by Japanese fintech giant SoftBank, resulting in a revised valuation of $4.3 billion for the platform. According to the company, the latest funding will help expand Sorare’s portfolio of football player NFTs by partnering with more football leagues and associations.
Decentralized finance platform Vee Finance appears to have become the latest victim in this year’s DeFi exploit season. Details are thin on the ground at the moment but the Vee Finance team tweeted an alert that the protocol had been exploited on Sept 20. “Our platform may have been exploited....
A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
The advent of the blockchain-driven economy is attracting new demand for operational intelligence and monitoring services. Blockchain intelligence platform Metrika has concluded a $14 million Series A fundraiser to bootstrap the next phase of its growth strategy, further underscoring venture capital demand for budding blockchain startups. Metrika announced Tuesday that...
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges says it is discontinuing some of the products and services it offers Australian customers. Crypto exchange Binance says that as of September 24th, users in Australia will not be allowed to increase or open new futures, options, and leveraged token positions. Further, all open positions in these categories will automatically be closed starting on December 24th.
The New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) just released a major research report analyzing the environmental impact of mining Bitcoin (BTC). The report entitled “Bitcoin Net Zero” weighs the implications BTC’s potential to improve “civilizational progress” against its carbon footprint. The report assesses Bitcoin’s future carbon footprint in a variety...
Panther Protocol creates private scalable infrastructure for smart contract platforms, DeFi and web 3.0, and is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Polygon, the layer 2 scaling solution often referred to as ‘Ethereum’s internet of blockchains.’. Panther Protocol, which is building their MVP on Polygon, aims to bring interoperable...
